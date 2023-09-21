The Big Picture Larsa Pippen sparked rumors that she may be cast on Season 2 of The Traitors, a competition modeled after the game Mafia.

The show features "traitors" and "faithfuls" who compete to eliminate each other, with a chance to win the grand prize.

Rumors suggest that other Bravo stars such as Mercedes Javid and Tamra Judge may also join the cast, making the competition even more intense.

Larsa Pippen Is a cast member on The Real Housewives of Miami and appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, so she's no stranger to dramatic reality TV. She recently has been making headlines for being in a relationship with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, years after her divorce from Scottie Pippen. There is a rumor that Larsa is taking a break from Bravo to be in a very different kind of reality show. If so, she brought her new man with her.

Larsa Pippen Sparks Rumors She’s Cast on 'The Traitors' Season 2

Image via Peacock

The housewife posted a picture from a plane of a city by a large body of water on her Instagram Story on September 19. She simply wrote, "Scotland" which got people talking. That's because it was rumored the season 2 cast of The Traitors was flying out that day. The Peacock show is a competition modeled after the game Mafia. Host Alan Cumming picks multiple "traitors" in the cast in the first episode. The unpicked cast members are faithfuls. The traitors will "murder" or take out someone each episode and the faithfuls get a chance to return the favor by voting out one person in suspicion that they're a traitor. If any traitors are left in the game in the end, then they get the grand prize. If the faithfuls successfully root out all the traitors, then they get the prize money. There are challenges along the way that help add money to the prize pot. It was later confirmed that she's now a cast member.

RELATED: 'The Traitors' Creator on Why He Thinks the Show Will Be a Hit in the US

The first season had Bravo stars with Reza Farahan of Shahs of Sunset, Brandi Glanville of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Cooke of Summer House, and Kate Chastain of Below Deck. So it's very possible Larsa could be part of the show to follow that casting trend. Larsa later showed a video of her traveling by car and tagged her location in Edinburgh. "The Highlands of Scotland" plays over the video. Her following picture was a selfie with Marcus.

The Bravo celebrities brought the drama and funny one-liners in season 1. But the reality stars from strategy shows were the bigger threats in season 1. Cirie Fields from Survivor and Cody Calafiore from Big Brother started the season as traitors. The finale showed Cirie making it to the end with two faithfuls therefore getting all the prize money. There are rumors that there will be more big names from the CBS shows. Fans will have to wait and see if the Bravo stars will have a better chance at winning, or become traitors themselves.

Twitter account GamerVev claims Mercedes Javid Feight from Shahs of Sunset and Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County will also be part of the season. They haven't dropped any hints about their location like Larsa, so fans can only wonder. It's unknown when season 2 will premiere. Season 1 was available to stream in January 2023.