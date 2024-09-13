The UFC has always been known for its high-octane, heart-pounding fights, but with Noche UFC 306 set to take place at the Las Vegas Sphere on Saturday, September 14, the promotion is stepping into uncharted territory. Thanks to Sphere’s unparalleled technology and a star-studded roster of creative collaborators—many of whom come from the world of Disney and big-screen magic—UFC 306 is shaping up to be a jaw-dropping spectacle.

In an interview with Collider, UFC’s Chief Content Officer Craig Borsari revealed how this event came to life and the unlikely connection between Disney movie magic and MMA action. “The idea really started when Dana [White] attended the U2 concert at the Sphere,” Borsari explained. “He was so impressed by the venue’s capabilities—everything from the 160,000 sq. ft. LED display to the concert-grade audio system—that he called me while the concert was happening and said, ‘We need to figure out how to put a fight in here.’”

With a venue as cutting-edge as the Sphere, the UFC needed to bring in top-tier talent from the entertainment world, having already made immense progress thanks to the work of Chris Kartzmark (UFC SVP, Production & Programming), Zach Candito (UFC SVP, Coordinating Producer) and Tucker Greene (UFC SVP, Original Production). Enter Germaine Franco, Carlos López Estrada, and Jorge Gutierrez, all of whom have strong connections to Disney films like Coco, Encanto and Raya and the Last Dragon, as well as producer Valerie Bush and their production Antigravity Academy. Franco was the composer for the first two films, with Gutierrez a creative consultant on Coco. As a result, Borsari couldn’t have been more excited about the dream team they assembled:

“Germaine [Franco] is composing all the music for the films that will run during the night. When you think of someone who can bring a cultural and emotional impact, especially with this event being a celebration of Mexican heritage, there’s no better choice than her.”

Borsari went on to praise Academy Award nominee Carlos López Estrada, director of Raya and the Last Dragon and Blindspotting., who was given the task of directing the video vignettes airing throughout the evening: “He has a passion for the culture that is unmatched. His creative vision is a perfect fit for what we’re trying to do.”

The Las Vegas Sphere Is a Technological Marvel

The UFC is leaning into every technical and creative advantage the Sphere has to offer, especially the 16K x 16K resolution media plane and the haptic seats, which will allow fans to feel the action. This is where Disney-like storytelling elements come into play. Borsari explained how this is a first for UFC: “We’re not typically in the business of telling a secondary story during our live events—it’s usually all about the fights—but here we have this through-thread narrative about Mexican culture that we’re building upon. With all the collaborators and content we’re creating, we’ve managed to integrate it even during the fights.”

This Production Team Lets the UFC Be Bejeweled

That Disney influence is clear in the production team's pedigree, with the added skills of Baz Halpin and Mark Bracco—executive producers of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour—joining the creative team. These are professionals used to putting on events that are more than just shows—they’re experiences. “We’re bringing in specialists who can execute at a level we haven’t been able to reach before,” Borsari admitted. "The venue itself will be part of the storytelling, and the technology—especially the massive LED screen—will immerse fans into the action in a way they’ve never seen before.”

But while the cinematic touches may be fresh, UFC’s signature intensity will remain at the forefront. The main event between UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and top contender Merab Dvalishvili promises to deliver all the thrills fight fans expect. Borsari is especially confident in O’Malley’s ability to rise to the occasion, noting, “There are certain fighters who want the ball when the spotlight is on them, and Sean O’Malley is one of them. He’s the perfect fit for a unique event like this.”

The New Mash Up Is a Love Letter to Mexican Culture

It’s not just about the fights; Noche UFC 306 is being billed as a “love letter to Mexican culture,” as Borsari explained: “Dana [White] wanted this event to reflect the rich history of Mexican combat sports, and from there we’ve built this entire night, weaving that narrative throughout the event.”

With a production team full of Disney and Hollywood veterans, a groundbreaking venue like the Sphere, and the UFC’s trademark action, Noche UFC 306 is set to be an event that fans won’t soon forget. Whether you’re tuning in to see the brutal clashes inside the Octagon or the awe-inspiring visuals surrounding the arena, this is going to be a spectacle like nothing the world of sports has ever seen.

Mark your calendars for September 14, and prepare to witness a fusion of combat sports and cinematic spectacle on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View.