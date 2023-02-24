In the late 1980s and early '90s, the influx of action movies filled to the brim with explosions, big set pieces, one-liners, and indestructible super-humans as our on-screen heroes were becoming so widespread that the movies themselves bordered the line of self-parody. At the same time, Hollywood was pushing the limits of the stardom of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Much to the befuddlement of the public, somehow this former Austrian bodybuilder with an unmistakable accent became a full-fledged movie star. We bought him as an All-American Everyman, one who could fight an army by himself and serve as the lead in comedies. In 1993, he would take on Last Action Hero as a star and executive producer. This would be his most ambitious film to date, with a concept that would permanently deconstruct his on-screen persona and the action genre that he thrived in. In the end, the film by John McTiernan, who directed Schwarzenegger in Predator, left its interesting elevator pitch half-baked, resulting in a final product that is compelling but ultimately disenchanting.

In Last Action Hero, Danny Madigan (Austin O'Brien), a boy who idolizes a larger-than-life action hero, Jack Slater (Schwarzenegger), is given a magic ticket by his elderly friend and local movie theater projectionist, Nick (Robert Prosky), for the newest installment of the Slater series. The mystical powers of this ticket cause Danny to be transported through the big screen and into the world of the movie. The film is made up of various ideas, causing it to be commonly directionless throughout its runtime. The basic outline of the plot describes Last Action Hero as a reimagining of the 1985 Woody Allen film, The Purple Rose of Cairo, where a movie character emerges from the screen and into real life. Both films follow the lives of disillusioned figures who seek out movie theaters for escapism. A recurring issue surrounding the film is its overstuffed ideas all being thrown together at once, thus causing its inability to pick a lane thematically. The film's presentation of Danny as a child deeply captivated by the magic of the movies, and his fairy-tale-like friendship with the wise, old sage in Nick ostensibly operates in a different picture.

Jack Slater as the Representation of Arnold Schwarzenegger

The other spectrum of Last Action Hero, the one with the most amount of heart and focus, is in the dimension inside "Jack Slater IV," the film Danny is transported to. The film's opening number places the viewer's perspective inside the climatic sequence in the third fictional Slater film. From the first frame, the Slater movies are unequivocally clichéd, but purposeful in their self-parody from the purview of viewers watching Last Action Hero. The titular character played by Schwarzenegger, who exists in the universe offscreen, is a maximalist confection of an action protagonist, with ingredients taken from Harry Callahan of Dirty Harry, John McClane of Die Hard, and John Matrix of Schwarzenegger's own Commando. Slater is an invincible super-cop who never comes prepared without a slick one-liner before the kill. He is incapable of following orders and is constantly berated by his superior officer. For the fourth entry in the fictional franchise, Slater is involved in familiar ordeals: car chases, double-crossing, and conspiracies in the criminal underworld.

The Overbearing Self-Awareness of Characters in 'Last Action Hero'

Image via Columbia Pictures

The palpability of the film's tongue-in-cheek attitude, an attribute that can be credited to co-writer Shane Black, is all very amusing in the film's first half. Truthfully, anyone who has seen a few action movies in their day would be suited to identify the film's proverbial winks and nods to the camera. Calling the film a scathing satire would be strong, but the fun it has at the expense of the iconography of Schwarzenegger and the kind of movies that made him a star is acidic enough.

The presence of the Danny character is the albatross around the neck of the film that prevents it from greatness. He overstays his welcome by his incessant nature of reminding Jack Slater that he belongs in a movie and because of that, he knows every impending plot point. While it is understandable that a kid would constantly express their own wide-eyed awe and wonder in the fantastical scenario of being transported inside a movie, the film's ingenuity gets in its own way. Danny's penchant to explain the rules of action movies to a dubious Jack Slater is charming, and on par with the film's self-awareness, but the charm gradually runs thin. John McTiernan is too invested in holding the audience's hand throughout the process of deconstructing the accepted tropes of action movies. Remarks that should be inherently funny are mitigated by Danny's running commentary, where he states that Slater can't be killed until the financial gross of the movie declines, or that Slater is not permitted to say specific profanities because he is in a PG-13 movie.

The Tonal Imbalance of 'Last Action Hero'

Image via Columbia Pictures

It is not surprising that Last Action Hero featured a rewrite from Shane Black and additional uncredited script doctoring from the likes of Carrie Fisher and William Goldman. The film is tonally imbalanced, and the best aspects of the film are not powerful enough to make up for its weaknesses. When the film is hitting on all cylinders, it is mimicking the DNA of a prior film featuring a Black script, The Last Boy Scout, another self-aware genre deconstruction that simultaneously indulges in the sheer artistry of the genre.

McTiernan, with two modern action classics under his belt in Predator and Die Hard, is more than equipped to class up a clichéd fake movie like "Jack Slater IV." He crafts splendid cartoony imagery in his action sequences, from spontaneous explosions and cars soaring through the air, and his set pieces are each distinct, from the car chase, mansion shootout, and skyscraper confrontation. Through McTiernan's direction, the Slater movies are pleasurable enough that a kid like Danny would be enamored with the series, and absurd enough to serve as active self-parody. On a similar tenor to McTiernan's understanding of this postmodern text, Schwarzenegger gives a strong self-deprecating performance as Jack Slater and himself. He graciously portrays himself as a dim-witted action star that plays into the absurdity of Schwarzenegger's onscreen persona.

In the end, the fascinating idea that stood as the foundation for Last Action Hero merely amounted to an ambitious film that almost worked. For as initially captivating as the film's basic pitch is, it can divert into various ambiguous directions. McTiernan's film vows to be a meta-commentary on action movies and Arnold Schwarzenegger, a lonely child's relationship to the magic of cinema, and a straightforward action-adventure picture, the latter of which derails much of the film's intrigue in its third act. It becomes resigned to fall for tired genre tropes, but without any of the clever visual flourishes that McTiernan sprinkled in earlier in the picture. If anything, Last Action Hero demonstrates that you can't have your cake and eat it too.