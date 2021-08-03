The Big Picture Dev Patel delivers a standout performance as Zuko in The Last Airbender , showcasing the character's internal conflicts and complexities.

Arguably no other film released in the summer of 2010 was more maligned than M. Night Shyamalan’s The Last Airbender. Adapting the first season of Nickelodeon’s smash-hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender, the film was criticized by both fans and critics for its confusing direction and lack of connection to the source material. Although it did make a profit at the worldwide box office, the film’s overall reception resulted in the planned trilogy of films being canceled. To this day, it is regarded as one of the worst movies ever made.

Before we go any further, I feel I need to make something clear. This is not a defense of The Last Airbender, which is just as disastrous as everyone says it is. Collider’s own Gregory Lawrence described it as “ugly, sloppy, and anonymous,” and I think that’s giving it too much credit. However, there’s one slight glimmer of light in the film that many have forgotten even happened, and that’s Dev Patel’s turn as the angsty anti-hero Prince Zuko.

Dev Patel Was Not the First Choice For Zuko

Let’s set the scene. After his feature film debut Slumdog Millionaire swept the 2009 Oscars, Patel was thrust into the worldwide spotlight. Even before this major break, he had sent in an audition tape for the role of Zuko and was initially beat out by Jesse McCarthy. McCarthy eventually dropped out due to scheduling conflicts, and Patel ultimately portrayed the Crown Prince of the Fire Nation. In an interview with the defunct sci-fi magazine Starlog, he revealed the martial arts training for the film “whipped his butt into shape,” as such training tends to do.

Something important to remember about Zuko in Avatar’s first season is that he really wants to impress his father, the Fire Lord Ozai. He is seen as considerably weaker than his powerful father was at his age and, by all measures, is a disappointment to the Fire Nation. In order to prove that he’s not a weak coward, Zuko is hellbent on capturing Aang throughout the entire season. His motivations lie entirely in impressing the Fire Nation, more specifically his jerk of a dad. He doesn’t really like chasing down a kid that’s barely younger than him, but he craves the recognition it will provide. In pretty much every way, Zuko is the Kendall Roy of the Avatar universe.

If any character from the film is similar to their original rendition, it’s Zuko. His conflict between wanting his father’s approval and wanting to do the right thing is explored throughout The Last Airbender. The film is not afraid to show him both as an army commander and a vigilante that frees our heroes from capture. While not always carrying the same exaggerated bravado his character in the cartoon was known for, Patel still managed to give a performance that balanced these two sides. His forced stiffness in both his dialogue and body language seems natural given his conflicted nature, and he certainly does not sleepwalk through his performance. He arguably gave the best performance in the entire movie, trying his absolute hardest to make the clunky script work. Even the film’s recounting of Zuko’s Agni Kai defeat, which was considered lackluster in comparison to its depiction on the show, was elevated ever-so-slightly by Patel’s bitter and tired delivery. It shouldn't work as well as it does.

Dev Patel's Performance Shines Despite a Shaky Script

In the movie, Zuko and his uncle Iroh (Shaun Toub) are hiding in a village when Zuko beckons a young child to them. He bitterly recounts the event that stripped him of his honor, an ancient firebender battle called an Agni Kai wherein the loser is permanently burned. Zuko tells the story to the boy in a way that sounds more annoyed than upset, as if he was just grounded for a week rather than permanently scarred and dishonored by his community. It is a story that explains far too much in too few words and sounds more like a Wikipedia article about his loss than his own recollections.

However, Patel’s delivery somehow works given how the entire scene is structured. Just moments before, Iroh cracked a joke about checking out some girls during their stakeout. Even though Zuko eventually agrees that they can go cruise for chicks once Aang has been captured, he is understandably annoyed that his uncle isn’t fully committed to gaining back his honor. Had this poorly-written monologue been performed with any other emotion other than annoyed irritability, it would not have worked as well as it does. This is just one of the many instances Patel seemed to play into how bad the script actually was and tried to make the best of it.

He could have easily given the script so little care that he just memorized the lines and gave them no emotion. That is certainly the case for the majority of the film’s principal cast. However, what needs to be recognized is that Patel actually tried. He was trying to make what was given to him work, even if he ended up delivering scenes in ways Shyamalan probably didn’t intend. He tapped into what Zuko really is at his core: a troubled young man who wants to choose his own path and undo the years of daddy issues he’s accrued. If he was played by anyone else, Zuko might have seemed like a spoiled brat with no personality beyond being hyperfocused on his task. However, in Patel’s hands, he something much more dynamic and authentic to the source material.

Dev Patel's Career Remains on an Upward Trajectory

It’s no secret that The Last Airbender’s failings were felt long after its release. After a string of misfires, Shyamalan’s name became synonymous with terrible films in the wake of this film’s critical lambasting (though he would later recover with genre hits like Split and Knock at the Cabin). Poor Noah Ringer only appeared in one more film, 2011's Cowboys & Aliens, after his role as Aang. Meanwhile, after several false starts, Avatar: The Last Airbender is finally getting a live-action do-over with the new Netflix series that premieres later this month.

If it means anything, though, Patel’s been doing pretty well. He received an Oscar nomination in 2017 for his leading performance in Lion, received critical acclaim for David Lowery’s Arthurian epic The Green Knight, and this year will star in Monkey Man, which also serves as his own directorial debut.

While promoting The Green Knight's release, Patel opened up about how he felt miscast in The Last Airbender and how the experience led him to avoid blockbusters. While his performance was certainly not Oscar-worthy, he still portrayed the flawed and conflicted Zuko with a commitment to the material not felt anywhere else in the film. While The Last Airbender will not get any critical re-evaluations any time soon, here’s to hoping Dev Patel’s turn as Prince Zuko won’t get lumped into it.

