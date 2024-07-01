The Big Picture Last and First Men is a unique sci-fi film with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, focusing on the evolution of humanity through voice-over narration and stunning cinematography.

The film explores the tenacity of human beings through cycles of savagery and civilization, showcasing the beauty and anguish of human evolution.

Last and First Men is better understood as an art installation, with its sparse filmmaking allowing the audience to use their imagination and appreciate its philosophical themes.

Sci-fi, a genre that marries entertainment with profound philosophical exploration, often relies on extravagant budgets, stunning visuals, or the charisma of its actors to captivate audiences. It is a genre that allows us to dream and to posit realities not yet possible or conceived. The genre can entertain and inspire by establishing complex worlds and foreign moralities. However, Last and First Men (2020) takes a different path, guided by the visionary and inspiring approach of Icelandic director Jóhann Jóhannsson in his posthumous feature film directorial debut. The film had its world premiere at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival, two years after the director's death, and received much critical acclaim. The film holds a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and has no actors or characters to speak of. Last and First Men contains a voice-over narration by Tilda Swinton accompanied by beautiful and unhurried shots of monuments and nothing else. The film is an adaptation of a 1930 science fiction novel by the English writer Olaf Stapledon. Despite the films' simplicity, Last and First Men is an inspiring exploration of the tenacity of human beings, brilliant in its sophistication and terrifying in its magnitude.

What Is 'Last and First Men' About?

Told as a type of transmission projected into the past, Tilda Swinton narrates the ill-fated journey of humanity through cycles of savagery and civilization, where each subsequent civilization reaches greater technological, philosophical and evolutionary heights than the previous civilization. On and on this cycle goes, with human beings evolving into an almost unrecognizable species to present-day humans through what is primarily an exploration of its architecture at what is the end of humanity on a lonely and Stoic planet. It is a bleak imagining, albeit beautiful, with the film's cinematography driving the plot forward as a kind of anthropological investigation into the life cycles of sentient creatures.

Swinton explains that throughout history, humanity has gone through several states of being, sequentially from 1 through 18. As the film title denotes, the First Men is our current civilization — inventors of the nation-state, war-like and profligate. After a world-destroying conflict between China and the United States of America, the First World State emerged, and humanity entered a new state of being. Four millennia after the formation of this state, the Earth's resources are depleted, resulting in a total collapse of civilization. Those who survived this disaster gave way to the race of Second Men, a new species of human born ten million years after the fall of the First Men. Each subsequent evolution of humanity endures a Nietzschean-type struggle where the hardships and savagery of the world force humanity to evolve into something more rugged and alien from our current state. The Eighteenth Men are the final iteration of the human species, a race of philosophers and sexually inhibited artists. They can no longer die unless by suicide or accident, living until the sun begins to burn out. Faced with their extinction, the Eighteenth Men devise a virus that will spread through the galaxy and bring life to other worlds, progenitors of a new species.

'Last and First Men' Does This One Thing Better Than Any Sci-Fi Film

Last and First Men builds worlds like no other, using monochromatic shots of monolithic-type architecture and Swindon's detached, clinical narration to capture human evolution's anguish and beauty beautifully. The architecture looks archaic for something set so far into the future. A world where the pursuit of beauty seems to have replaced capitalism. Absent are futuristic office buildings or government buildings, coffee shops and the other vestigial trappings and comforts of current existence. Doing this without actors and a set, so to speak, is a massive accomplishment. The film is wholly engaging without a human face coming into the frame and fails to be boring at any moment.

The film's solemnity is bolstered by an original score composed by the film's director, Jóhann Jóhannsson, an accomplished composer in his own right, and performed by the BBC Philharmonic. The absence of actors or human interaction gives the film a crushing loneliness and agonizing transcendence of everything we understand. Still, there is a type of greatness and reverence in the movie that sees humanity as a tenacious species daring to reach ever forward into the uncertainty of life. The sparsity of filmmaking allows the audience to use their imaginations to fill in the blanks, perhaps a more effective use of the cinematic medium than typically achieved with a green screen.

'Last and First Men' Is Better Understood As an Art Installation

Last and First Men premiered at the 2017 Manchester International Festival alongside a live musical score performed by the BBC Philharmonic. They went on to be performed at least two more times at the Barbican Centre in London in December 2018 and later at Sydney Opera House as part of the Vivid Festival on 2 June 2019. The visuals shot on 16mm film comprised memorial sculptures erected in the former Republic of Yugoslavia. It is an unusual choice to use artifacts of the past to tell a story about the future, but it is in line with the director's vision of the film. According to the Last and First Men website, "The film creates a poetic relationship between these decaying concrete monuments and Olaf Stapledon’s story of a crumbling future civilization and synthesizes out of these seemingly unrelated elements an allegory on remembrance, unity, commemoration and the death of ideals and utopia."

These themes are readily apparent through its 90-minute run time, imbued with an emotional weight that can be enjoyed at home but best appreciated on a screen with a live orchestra. The film is more akin to performance art, where the goal is to get the audience to think and consider these heavy philosophical concepts by way of what may be better understood as a visual poem. This fact makes the film unique from other entries in the genre and stands apart as a beautiful stroke of genius that proves that when it comes to filmmaking, sometimes less really is more.

