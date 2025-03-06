Last Breath has yet to take the top spot at the box office, thanks to its ongoing duel with Captain America: Brave New World, but the film has helped propel stars like Woody Harrelson further up the list of the highest-grossing actors ever. At the time of writing, Last Breath has earned $9.3 million at the domestic box office and $174,000 internationally, and the film is poised to pass $10 million later today when the next batch of numbers come in. Last Breath also stars Simu Liu, who has become famous in the last few years for his performance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and the film was directed by Andy Parkinson, who also helmed the 2019 documentary on which the film is based.

Last Breath fought for a top spot at the box office this weekend, but a $7.8 million debut was ultimately only enough to land it in the #2 spot, still $7 million behind Brave New World, which earned $14.8 million during its third full weekend in theaters. Last Breath did manage to finish ahead of The Monkey, the horror film from Osgood Perkins that grossed $6.4 million during its second weekend in theaters, and it also beat Paddington in Peru, the third installment in Ben Whishaw’s Paddington franchise that recently debuted in the U.S. after premiering last year overseas. Last Breath kicked off this week at the theaters, earning $570,000 on Monday and $987,000 on Tuesday, and if it continues this trend, it could easily pass $15 million by the end of this weekend.

What Have the Stars of ‘Last Breath’ Been in Recently?