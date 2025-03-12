After falling just short during its second weekend, Last Breath has passed another box office milestone to kick off its second full week in theaters. Thanks to a solid Monday, March 10, in which the film earned $367,000 at the box office, Last Breath has now reached $15 million at the global box office. The lion’s share of the film’s earnings comes from domestic markets, where it sits at a $14.9 million total, and it has collected only $350,000 internationally. It was produced on a modest budget of between $20 million and $25 million, but it still has some ground to cover to reach its break-even point. Last Breath stars Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu, and the film was directed by Alex Parkinson.

Last Breath opened with $7.8 million at the box office over the weekend of February 28, but it wasn’t enough to even come close to dethroning Captain America: Brave New World, which earned $14 million during its third full weekend in theaters. Last Breath did claim the #2 spot during its debut, finishing ahead of other films such as The Monkey and Paddington in Peru, which grossed $6.4 million and $4.5 million that weekend. Moving into its second full weekend in theaters, Last Breath dropped 48% on its way to grossing $4 million, falling from #2 to #3 in the box office rankings, still behind Captain America: Brave New World but also Mickey 17, the sci-fi epic from Bong Joon Ho. Last Breath did beat both Dog Man and Anora at the box office this weekend.

