Alex Parkinson's Last Breath has been one of the surprise packages at the 2025 box office, finding fair success at a time when ticket sales are scarily low. Starring Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu, the sea-based thriller follows the real-life-inspired story of a dangerous rescue mission against raging weather and choppy waters. Releasing to plenty of praise, strong word-of-mouth has helped Last Breath find plenty of success at the box office, even finishing second in the top 10 on its opening weekend.

Now, thanks to sustained ticket sales nationwide, Last Breath perches on the edge of its biggest box office milestone yet, with the movie predicted to cross the $20 million mark globally by this coming weekend. Currently, the film sits at $19.6 million worldwide, with almost all of that made from domestic sales. Across the most recent box office weekend, Last Breath took home just shy of $2.3 million from 2,661 theaters, marking the poorest theater average out of all the top 10 movies.

Critically, Last Breath has been a hit too, securing a strong, "certified fresh" rating of 79% from critics on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. From audiences, the movie fared even better, winning a 92% approval as one of the highest-rated movies of the year so far. In his review of the movie for Collider, Aidan Kelley gave Last Breath a solid 7/10, saying, "While the documentary of the same name might be able to capture the more human elements better than any adaptation could, the technical marvel of this feature film's underwater sequences is well worth diving into."

