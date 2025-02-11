Although the advent of technology has certainly made the production of documentaries easier in recent years, many of the best films within the genre are the result of miraculous coincidences. Archival footage and recreations are useful in illustrating some noteworthy historical points, but they can often not compare to real-time footage that managed to capture an incredible event as it was unfolding. An event like the 2012 saturation diving accident was considered to be so groundbreaking that it inspired an upcoming feature film about the real heroes. However, the documentary Last Breath examined a harrowing diving accident from the perspective of the men involved in the crisis.

What Is ‘Last Breath’ About?