Last Breath, the disaster thriller starring Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu, has passed another milestone at the domestic box office. Despite dropping 61% and earning only $887,000 during its fourth full weekend in theaters, Last Breath has now passed $20 million domestically. The film has yet to break into international markets and find success, currently sitting at an overseas total of only $981,000. At the time of writing, Last Breath is the 13th highest-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office, finishing ahead of the international juggernaut Na Zhe 2 but still behind Wolf Man and Companion (Jack Quaid). It is also one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies ever for Focus Features, surpassing The Holdovers (2023) and The Eagle (2011).

Last Breath began its theatrical run with a $7.8 million opening, which was enough to make it the second-highest-grossing movie of the weekend, falling short of Captain America: Brave New World’s $14.8 million but finishing ahead of The Monkey’s $6.4 million. The film then fell from second to third during its second weekend in theaters, earning only $4 million — a 48% drop from its premiere — and also falling to the newly premiered Mickey 17 (Robert Pattinson) while still failing to best Brave New World. Last Breath almost fell out of the top 10 during its third full weekend in theaters, landing exactly at #10 with a $2.2 million performance, and last weekend, it finally dropped to #13 after grossing only $887,000. The film lost more than a thousand screens and is poised to lose more in the coming weeks.

