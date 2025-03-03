Last Breath, the dramatic thriller starring Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu premiered in theaters this weekend, and the film performed well at the box office during Oscar weekend. Last Breath earned $7.8 million at the domestic box office this weekend to finish in the #2 spot, behind only Captain America: Brave New World, which grossed $15 million during its third weekend in theaters. While perhaps not a colossal haul, Last Breath still had the mettle to finish ahead of The Monkey, the Osgood Perkins-directed horror thriller that grossed $6.3 million during its second weekend in theaters, and Paddington in Peru, the Ben Whishaw-led threequel that added another $4.5 million to its domestic total. Last Breath earned a 76% from critics and a 91% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Last Breath is based on the true story of the diving accident that happened off the coast of Scotland in 2012, and it is also based on the 2019 documentary about the incident. Mitchell LaFortune and David Brooks teamed with Alex Parkinson to write the screenplay for the film, which Parkinson also directed. Parkinson also wrote and directed the aforementioned 2019 documentary on which the film is based, and he’s also worked on other documentaries in the past, such as Living with Leopards and Lucy, the Human Chimp. He even worked with Stan Lee on the popular docuseries Superhumans. LaFortune is also famous for writing the script for Kandahar, the 2023 action thriller starring Gerard Butler, and Brooks is known for his work directing ATM, the 2012 R-rated slasher horror thriller Alice Eve and Josh Peck.

