Movies like Last Breath don't really stick around at the box office for very long, especially these days, when they'd normally be released on a streaming platform. But Last Breath has probably earned some excellent publicity for itself ahead of its inevitable streaming debut, thanks to its solid reviews and sturdy box office performance so far. Starring Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu, alongside Finn Cole and Cliff Curtis, Last Breath opened wide this past weekend, when it generated just under $8 million and finished second on the domestic charts.

Just as it enters its second weekend of release, the movie has hit the $10 million mark domestically. Last Breath cost a reported $23 million to produce, and based on how well it has done so far, it'll probably struggle to recover that number theatrically. But it's the sort of movie that will likely be lapped up when it is made available on digital streaming platforms, much like Flight Risk and Den of Thieves 2: Pantera before it this year. Unlike those films, however, Last Breath is based on a true story, which was previously told in a 2019 documentary film directed by Alex Parkinson. The movie follows a couple of divers who stage a daring rescue of one of their buddies, who is trapped hundreds of feet below the surface.

Parkinson returned to direct the feature adaptation, which opened to mostly positive reviews. Last Breath appears to have settled at a "fresh" 79% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The survival thriller's audience score on the platform stands at an even better 91%. The critics' consensus on RT reads, "Ratcheting up the tension to a riveting degree, Last Breath tells a remarkable true story with the utmost efficiency and a dependably terrific performance from Woody Harrelson." In his review, Collider's Aidan Kelley described it as "a worthwhile claustrophobic ride."

'Last Breath' Is Breathing New Life Into a Fan-Favorite Genre