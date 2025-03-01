Another weekend, another genre film for audiences to check out. After delivering the stellar hit Nosferatu late last year, Focus Features debuted the survival thriller Last Breath this weekend to positive reviews and enthusiastic audience response. The movie is being released at a rather quiet time at the box office, ahead of the Oscars ceremony on Sunday. But those who've watched Last Breath seem to have enjoyed it about as much as the discerning crowds liked some of this year's top awards contenders.

According to the polling platform CinemaScore, which tabulates how likely an audience member is to recommend a title to others, Last Breath earned an encouraging B+ grade. This is superior to the C+ that last week's The Monkey earned, and is at par with the grade opening day crowds gave to Companion some weeks before that. Interestingly, even the acclaimed drama-thriller Conclave, also released by Focus, earned a B+ CinemaScore. Conclave is competing in eight categories at the Oscars this year.

As far as survival thrillers are concerned, Last Breath's B+ grade is superior to the B that I Am Legend earned in 2007, and on par with The Revenant's B+ in 2015; but it's lower than the A- earned by Gravity and Deepwater Horizon, and the A earned by Captain Phillips. Last Breath currently sits at a "fresh" 77% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, where it also holds an even better 91% audience score. In his review, Collider's Aidan Kelley described the movie as "a worthwhile claustrophobic ride," and praised Alex Parkinson's direction.

Survival Thrillers Seem To Be Popular With Audiences