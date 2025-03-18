Take a deep breath and prepare to dive into the world of Alex Parkinson’s feature-length project, Last Breath. To celebrate the announcement that the Focus Features flick will soon be receiving an at-home release, Collider is thrilled to take audiences behind the scenes in an exclusive sneak peek. Today’s look will be one of many combined in the release’s special features lineup, which will allow audiences to hear from those closest to the production, including its stars: Woody Harrelson (The Hunger Games franchise), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and Finn Cole (Peaky Blinders).

Bringing viewers into the depths of the ocean, the behind-the-scenes teaser carries us across the world to Malta, where Parkinson introduces the gargantuan saltwater tank that was used for filming. On top of having a to-scale set built, the actors and crew members also got to interact with the real-life people on which Last Breath is based. Harrelson, Liu, and Cole each take a moment to reflect on what it was like to meet the men behind the harrowing story, allowing their personalities and experiences to shine through their respective actors’ performances.

Last Breath is the second time Parkinson has brought the unbelievable tale of Chris Lemons, Duncan Allcock, and David Yuasa to a cinematic telling. The first came via the 2019 documentary of the same name, with the director pairing up with Mitchell LaFortune and David Brooks to co-pen the screenplay for its dramatized 2025 follow-up. The survival thriller centers around three men who have built careers as saturation divers, working in the North Sea to maintain undersea gas lines. When one of them becomes trapped and unable to return to their vessel, the others race against time to pull him back to safety.

‘Last Breath’s Theatrical Run

Last Breath splashed into cinemas across the United States on February 28, putting it up against other big titles like Captain America: Brave New World, The Monkey, and Paddington in Peru. While it didn’t go directly toe-to-toe with any of these major contenders as they were all released in the weeks prior, Last Breath had a difficult time keeping its head above water. By the time the feature left theaters, it had struggled to make up for its production budget of nearly $24 million, instead only earning $19.2 million at the box office. Still, the project garnered plenty of positive feedback from critics and audiences alike, holding down a Certified Fresh critics’ score of 79% and a 91% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Check out our exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peek into the making of Last Breath above and add it to your collection today.