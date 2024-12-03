Peaky Blinders' Finn Cole is lost at sea in the new trailer for Last Breath. The survival thriller, which is based on a harrowing true story, also stars Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu. Focus Features will release the film in theaters on February 28, 2025.

In Last Breath (which should not be confused with The Last Breath, a shark thriller from earlier this year), Cole plays Chris Lemons, a diver working on repairs below the treacherous North Sea. When his support vessel's navigation system fails, it ends up drifting away from him, snapping his umbilical cable and stranding him in the gloomy depths with mere minutes of oxygen. As his colleagues Duncan Allcock and David Yuasa (Harrelson and Liu) race to save him, he has to conserve his last breaths until rescue can arrive. The film also stars Djimon Hounsou (Gladiator) and Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water). The real incident occurred in 2012, and was chronicled in a 2019 documentary also titled Last Breath; both the doc and the upcoming feature were directed by Alex Parkinson.

Who Are the Stars of 'Last Breath'?

Close

British actor Cole broke out playing Michael Gray on the hit BBC series Peaky Blinders, and also starred on the TNT series Animal Kingdom. He has also starred in the films Locked In, Dreamland, and F9 (as a young Jakob Toretto); he can next be seen in the boxing drama In the Shadows. Famed for his role as the lovably naive Woody on Cheers, Harrelson was Oscar-nominated for his roles in The People vs. Larry Flynt, The Messenger, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. He can next be seen in James L. Brooks' Ella McCay, and reprising his role as magician Merritt McKinney in Now You See Me 3. Canadian actor Liu first gained national fame on the CBC sitcom Kim's Convenience before attaining global stardom as the titular hero in the MCU film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He can next be seen alongside Melissa Barerra in the sci-fi thriller series Copenhagen.

Last Breath was developed by Paul and David Brooks of Longshot Films. Hal Sadoff, Norman Golightly, Jeremy Plager, Stewart le Marechal, Al Morrow, and Anna Mohr-Pietsch will produce with the Brookses. Mitchell LaFortune, director Parkinson, and David Brooks wrote the script; the film is Parkinson's narrative feature debut.

Last Breath will premiere in theaters on February 28, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer below.