One of two new movies at the most recent weekend's box office, Alex Parkinson's Last Breath has made an impressive start to life in theaters, even earning a strong B+ score from polling platform CinemaScore and a 91% score from audiences on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Financially, the movie has also fared well on its opening three days, taking home just shy of $8 million from 3,018 theaters nationwide, and finishing the domestic box office weekend as the second highest-grossing movie, outperforming the likes of The Monkey, Paddington in Peru, and its fellow new arrival Riff Raff.

Because of this early success, Last Breath's star Woody Harrelson is about to hit new box office heights of his own, with the movie's positive first weekend leaving Harrelson less than $1 million behind Jeremy Renner in the list of highest-grossing actors in US box office history. In fact, when Harrelson inevitably bridges this gap in the next 24 hours, it will propel the veteran actor into the top 40 highest-grossing actors in domestic box office history, a prestigious group headlined by the likes of Samuel L. Jackson, John Ratzenberger, and Stan Lee.

What is Woody Harrelson's Highest-Grossing Movie?