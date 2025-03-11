Alex Parkinson's Last Breath has made a strong start to life at the box office, going head-to-head with some tough competition on its way to a positive global total to date. In the most recent box office weekend, Last Breath finished an impressive third in the domestic rankings, only outperformed by Captain America: Brave New World, which had previously held the top spot since Valentine’s Day weekend, and the brand-new Mickey 17, the sci-fi epic from director Bong Joon Ho that topped the weekend's charts.

In its second box office weekend, Last Breath was able to outperform the likes of The Monkey, Paddington in Peru, Dog Man, and the post-Oscars revival of Anora. This sustained success has led Last Breath to a global total of $14.8 million to date, split between a domestic haul of $14.5 million and a small international total of $322,000, with many overseas markets yet to debut the movie. Thanks to this, one of the film's stars, Woody Harrelson, has now hit his second box office milestone since its release, after previously passing Jeremy Renner in the list of highest-grossing actors in US box office history.

Now, Harrelson has surpassed yet another Hollywood leading man with enormous pedigree, this time overtaking the ever-brilliant Orlando Bloom in total career global box office revenue. The Pirates of the Caribbean star had previously held the 65th spot on the list, with Harrelson overtaking him and now setting his sights on 64th-placed Seth Rogen. Alas, Rogen is $24 million ahead of Harrelson, with Last Breath needing to almost treble its current total to bridge that gap, something unlikely to happen considering the strong upcoming competition it's about to face from the likes of The Alto Knights and the brand-new Snow White film.

'Last Breath' Isn't Just a Financial Success

Sure, Last Breath has plenty to be pleased about after a strong box office start, but there's even more for the folks at Focus Features and beyond to celebrate after the movie earned universal praise from both critics and audiences alike. Already boasting a strong B+ score from polling platform CinemaScore, Last Breath has also won a massive 91% score from audiences on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes to go along with its "certified fresh" 78% critical rating. In Aidan Kelley's review of the movie for Collider, he gave the movie a 7/10, noting, "While the documentary of the same name might be able to capture the more human elements better than any adaptation could, the technical marvel of this feature film's underwater sequences is well worth diving into."

Last Breath is available to watch now in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates.