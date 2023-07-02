The trailer for the upcoming HBO docuseries, Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York, explores the harrowing New York City killings in which a serial murderer specifically targets gay men in what is supposed to be a queer safe place. Directed by Anthony Caronna, the four-episode documentary will premiere on HBO and Max on July 9.

Based on Elon Green’s best-selling 2021 book, "Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York," the forthcoming documentary will dive into the murder cases in the fast-paced city's early 1990s nightlife scene and the prejudices against the community in that specific era. The trailer features the families and friends of the victims with stories to tell, whose lives were cut short only because they were queer.

Highlighting the efforts of the activists to have their voices heard, the documentary will also feature interviews from the NYC Anti-Violence Project and their efforts to knock on law enforcement’s doors to do something concerning the attacks against the community. A shocking murderer with a motive deeply rooted in homophobia, the synopsis describes the serial killer as someone who infiltrates the queer-dominated nightlife so he can easily identify his next victim.

Image via HBO

The Chilling Part of Queer History Needs to Be Remembered

Sadly, in an era when homophobia and hate crimes were on the rise at the same time as the AIDS crisis was intensifying, the media’s blind perception of the marginalized community and the justice system’s failure to protect them enabled the killer to commit his horrific crimes. And with the system’s unfair erasure of what is considered to be one of the darkest parts of history, the upcoming documentary will investigate how law enforcement refused to protect the community despite the obvious motive behind the heartbreaking killings, which only ignited the community to further fight for their rights to feel safe and protected, instead of silencing them.

Academy Award nominee Howard Gertler executive produced the docuseries alongside Caronna, Green, Charlize Theron, Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, Jon Bardin, Kate Barry, Beth Kono, Tina Nguyen, Matt Maher, Lisa Heller, Aj Dix, Nancy Abraham, and Lisa Heller.

Revisit this tragic part of queer history when Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York hits HBO and Max on July 9. You can watch the trailer and read the documentary synopsis below.