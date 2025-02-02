Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub sat with Last Days' Justin Lin, Sky Young, Toby Wallace, and Marny Kennedy at Sundance 2025.

Lin talks about returning to indie films, monsoons destroying sets, financing struggles, and Keanu Reeve's last-minute save.

The cast were inspired by each other, the welcoming set and the story; and Yang also teases a future project with Corin Hardy.

From the Fast and Furious franchise to Star Trek Beyond, Justin Lin has directed many widely popular blockbusters, but this year, he returned to his roots at the Sundance Film Festival. 2002 was the first time Lin entered the festival, with his debut Better Luck Tomorrow launching his career as it was acquired by MTV and even defended by Roger Ebert during the screening. Now, Lin returns to his indie roots with another drama that looks at how an Asian-American man is driven down a specific path due to family and social pressures in Last Days.

Except this time, Last Days is inspired by the true story of missionary John Allen Chau, who tries to convert "an uncontacted tribe" in North Centinel Island to Christianity while a detective embarks on the same treacherous journey to stop him. Sky Yang (Rebel Moon) takes the lead in this film, conveying each side of Chau's story, including his wide-eyed idealism, nurtured religious extremism, and the overall tragedy. Chau escapes his strict father only to be vulnerable to the over-zealous teachings of a radical missionary, ultimately leading to his reckless and misguided adventure. Yang is also joined by Radhika Apte, Naveen Andrews, Ken Leung, Toby Wallace, Ciara Bravo, and Marny Kennedy to tell this story.

The film premiered at the festival this year, where Collider's Steve Weintraub sat down with Justin Lin, Yang, Wallace, and Kennedy at our media studio at the Rendezvous Cinema Center to talk about their experience filming and connecting to Last Days. Lin reveals his process behind choosing to return to indie cinema after playing with big-budget films for so long and talks about the different issues he had on set, including monsoons, tight schedules, and financing (fixed by the grace of Keanu Reeves). The cast members recall the welcoming environment on set and being inspired by each other, with Yang also talking about losing 30 pounds during the shoot and teasing future projects. Watch the video above to hear about how they overcame on-set setbacks straight from the cast and director, or you can read the transcript below.

What Is 'Last Days' About?

Image by Photagonist

COLLIDER: People watching this won't have seen [Last Days] yet. How have you been describing it to friends and family?

JUSTIN LIN: The film is about an exploration of John Allen Chau, who is a Christian missionary, and his journey to North Sentinel Island, which is illegal because there's an uncontacted tribe that's been there for thousands of years. I think this film is trying to kind of connect to this humanity of what makes someone go on that journey.

For all three of you, I imagine you all read scripts, so what was it about this script that said, "I want to be a part of this?"

SKY YANG: For me, there was just huge humanity in it. I initially, when reading the story, had similar judgments to most people, and the more I read and the more I got to know about John and his life, the more we were able to connect to those levels of humanity. I think it really takes a hard look at how lost you can get in fantasies and miss moments with the people who matter in your lives.

MARNY KENNEDY: Similarly, I think definitely we all have agreed that the understating throughline in this film—contrary to, as I'm sure a lot of viewers are expecting it to be, quite a commentary on religious themes or extremities and all that sort of thing—is really, I think the thing that struck me about this particular project is the need to be understood, the need for love, the need for connection. And I think that's so universal, obviously. That just permeates throughout the entire script and that just jumps off the page, so you just immediately want to be part of bringing that story to life.

TOBY WALLACE: I agree with these two. It's just a super relatable story about this young guy who's really, really passionate. He's got a lot of faith. He's got a lot to prove. And he's got a deep need to belong. It's just a really relatable story.

Thank You, Chris Pine, for Justin Lin's Return to Indie Filmmaking

"I think that is the indie spirit. You have to be obsessive."