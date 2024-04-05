The Big Picture Courtney Love must approve any Kurt Cobain biopic, which she has rejected in the past.

Gus Van Sant's film Last Days closely mirrors Kurt Cobain's life and tragic passing.

Last Days offers a poetic and minimalist portrayal of a troubled musician's final days.

On April 5, 1994, the music world lost one of its biggest icons when Kurt Cobain, the frontman for Nirvana, took his own life at the age of just 27. His passing has left him immortalized as a rock star who never ages. His life, while sad and tragic, is also a fascinating story, from his start as a kid in Aberdeen, Washington, to the highs of being one of the most famous people on the planet, and the lows of a paralyzing addiction. Cobain feels like the perfect choice for a biopic, yet despite Hollywood's love for movies about musicians, from Johnny Cash and Elton John, to Freddie Mercury and Elvis Presley, a feature film about Kurt Cobain hasn't happened, even though plenty have tried. We may never get a movie about the man behind "Smells Like Teen Spirit", but we did get one that came close when, in 2005, Gus Van Sant directed Michael Pitt in Last Days, a powerful film that wasn't technically about Cobain but was so close that it might as well have been.

Last Days

A Seattle musician's life and career are reminiscent of those of Kurt Cobain. Run Time 97 minutes Director Gus Van Sant Release Date July 22, 2005 Actors Michael Pitt, Lukas Haas, Asia Argento

Courtney Love Has the Final Say in a Kurt Cobain Biopic Being Made

For a feature film about Kurt Cobain to ever get made, it needs to have the approval of his widow, Courtney Love. She has the final say on any potential biopic, and so far the answer has either been no from her, or she's been rejected by a studio that she saw as someone who could tell Cobain's story. In a 2002 interview on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, Love told a wild story about Gus Van Sant and Brad Pitt wanting to make a movie about Kurt Cobain and the supposed actions taken against her when she declined. According to Love, in the late 90s, after her success in The People vs. Larry Flynt, she was cast in Fight Club, leading to one of its stars, Brad Pitt, along with director Gus Van Sant, calling her to pitch a Kurt Cobain movie, with Van Sant directing and Pitt starring. Love said she "went nuclear" over the idea being brought up so soon after Kurt's death. She told Pitt:

“I don’t know if I trust you, and I don’t know that your movies are for profit. They’re really good social justice movies. But if you don’t get me, you kind of don’t get Kurt, and I don’t feel like you do, Brad.”

As Love recalls it, she was then fired from Fight Club. A few years later, however, she was ready to make a movie about her late husband. Oren Moverman, the director of the 2009 film, The Messenger, was tasked with writing a screenplay, but this time it wasn't Love who stopped it from being made. In a 2011 interview with The Playlist, Overman revealed that Love liked his script, but producers at Working Title and Universal rejected it because it was too unorthodox and experimental and didn't even address his suicide. Overman had envisioned Ben Foster, one of the leads in The Messenger, as his first choice to play Kurt. Before that, in 2009, there were reports that director Marc Foster was going to make the movie, but he shot it down. For years, many fans have wanted to see a biopic with Joe Anderson playing Cobain due to his similar look to the musician, but it never came to be. In 2007, there was even a report that Ewan McGregor was being looked at to play Kurt.

None of these ever came to fruition, which brings us back to the beginning and Gus Van Sant. He couldn't get Courtney Love's permission to make a movie about Kurt Cobain, so he found a way to make a movie about someone almost exactly like him, without ever saying Kurt's name.

Gus Van Sant's 'Last Days' Is About a Musician Very Similar to Kurt Cobain

Close

In 2005, Gus Van Sant wrote and directed Last Days. It's a simple movie about the last days of a sad rocker before his suicide, and though its star Michael Pitt plays a character named Blake, he is very much modeled after Kurt Cobain. Pitt is a doppelgänger for the leader of Nirvana, from the long blonde hair, the sunglasses, the striped shirts, and the gaunt physique. It's not just the look of Blake that screams "Kurt Cobain!" but the plot and tone of Last Days as well. It's a minimalist film, a collection of moments like Blake escaping from rehab, hanging out at his home doing nothing, and finally, dying by his own hand inside of a greenhouse on his property before being found by an electrician, just like Cobain did.

In a 2005 interview with CHUD, Van Sant revealed how his film happened. The idea for Last Days actually came to him in 1996, but it took until 2004 to make it. He originally intended to have the character of Blake distanced from Kurt Cobain, but as he saw how similar Blake was to Kurt, he decided to go with it, though he added, "It’s a fictional thing, it’s not supposed to explain literally Kurt’s last days but more poetically."

Last Days does indeed have a more poetic feel. It doesn't follow a normally structured plot, and doesn't have the melodramatic paint-by-numbers biopic feel. You could argue that Last Days is kind of boring if seen with the wrong eyes, as the tone is more of quiet snapshots than big moments. That's done on purpose, as Van Sant described Last Days to Filmmaker Magazine as a profile of the character that's like an X-ray. He added, "What really happened to Cobain [just before he died]? Probably not that much. He probably just wandered around the house." It's an idea Van Sant had played with before, because Last Days is the last in a trilogy of sorts, starting with Gerry in 2002, followed by Elephant in 2003. Both are based on real stories, with Gerry loosely based on a true incident where a man got lost hiking with his friends and died, and Elephant following a school shooting similar to Columbine. Van Sant told Filmmaker Magazine, "We have a sense of what the character is feeling, but not why he is feeling that way. There is no backstory. This is true of Gerry and Elephant as well."

'Last Days' Is as Close to a Kurt Cobain Movie That We'll Likely Get

Image via HBO

If you're a big fan of Nirvana like this writer is, and you've been waiting for that big Kurt Cobain Hollywood biopic, don't get your hopes up, because it's probably never going to happen. That's actually for the best, as it's hard to imagine that it's something Kurt would want. As much as he craved fame, he also hated it and withdrew from it. An accurate look at Cobain's life can be found in great documentaries, such as Kurt Cobain: About a Son and Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck. They capture who he is more than any actor and a script could.

Still, Van Sant and Last Days show the proper way to tell stories about real people. Rather than focus on the same cookie-cutter structure of giving us our hero as a troubled kid, followed by them becoming famous, then losing it all, only to either get it back or die, Van Sant took the X-ray approach. Michael Pitt's Blake comes across as a real person. We feel bad for him, but we're not sure we like him because we're not witnessing a traditional three-act structured movie character, but rather snapshots of a troubled life. It ends in tragedy just like Kurt's life did, but just like Kurt Cobain will never be forgotten, if you watch Last Days, its haunting impact will never leave you either.

Last Days is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX