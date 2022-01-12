The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey, the highly anticipated Apple original limited series, will premiere globally March 11, 2022 on Apple TV+. This announcement comes alongside first look photos which show the series’ stars – Oscar-nominated Samuel L. Jackson and BAFTA-nominated Dominique Fishback – in character.

The upcoming six-episode series will feature themes of family, legacy, and memory as it follows the titular Ptolemy Grey, a lonely, elderly man with dementia who investigates the death of his nephew after a new treatment helps him temporarily remember his life and his past. Mosley has revealed that he wrote the best-selling 2010 novel after seeing the deteriorating effect of the early stages of dementia on his mother's mind.

The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey marks the beginning of a busy 2022 for Jackson, who will also be starring in Secret Invasion on Disney+ and The Piano Lesson on Broadway. The actor is also set to appear in the upcoming Blazing Samurai and Argylle. For Fishback, this will be her first project since her appearance in Modern Love’s second season as Lilian ‘Lil’ Parker. She also has the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to look forward to. Besides Jackson and Fishback, other cast members include Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Damon Gupton, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Walton Goggins, and Omar Miller.

Mosley also takes on the additional role of executive producer alongside Jackson. Other executive producers include Mosley’s producing partner Diane Houslin, Ramin Bahrani, Eli Selden, and David Levine for Anonymous Content, and LaTanya Richardson. Prior to The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey, Mosley worked on Snowfall as a writer and executive producer.

The show will debut with its first two episodes on Friday, March 11, and will continue with a weekly single episode every Friday. With the release date drawing closer, fans should expect a trailer soon.

The official synopsis provided by Apple TV+ provides more clarity on what fans should expect from the upcoming show:

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” stars Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by BAFTA Award nominee Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah”). When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.

