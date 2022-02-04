AppleTV+ has just released a new trailer for its upcoming drama series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, which is set to premiere on the streaming servicd this March. The trailer gives us a glimpse into the emotional and mind-bending series, which stars Academy Award nominee Samuel L. Jackson as the eponymous Ptolemy Grey.

The series is based on a novel of the same name by Walter Mosley, who also adapted his story for the new series and serves as executive producer. The series tells the story of Ptolemy Grey, an elderly man who has been forgotten by his family, friends, and even himself. When Ptolemy is left without a caretaker and is spiraling into his dementia, he is put into the care of Robyn (Dominique Fishback), a teenage orphan.

Together, the unlikely pair uncovers a potential treatment that will temporarily alleviate Ptolemy's memory loss. However, when Ptolemy regains his memory, he begins to uncover shocking truths about his own past, present, and future. Along with these revelations, as the treatment wears off Ptolemy begins to unravel, his memory dissipating at a faster rate than anticipated, lending urgency to his efforts to uncover the past. The new trailer shows Jackson as he transforms into his newest role, giving a vulnerable and powerful performance that strikes a harsh contrast to his most famous roles as action heroes and gun-wielding badasses. In his newest role, Jackson embodies both his signature strength along with a new sensitive angle that takes on the harsh realities of aging and its isolating effects.

Joining Jackson and Fishback in the series are Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Damon Gupton, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Omar Miller, and Walton Goggins. Goggins, who plays the toothy and over-tanned Baby Billy in the HBO comedy series The Righteous Gemstones, joins the cast of The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey as the doctor behind Ptolemy's memory treatment. Jackson and Mosley both serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Diane Houslin, Ramin Bahrani, Eli Selden, David Levine, and LaTanya Richardson.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey premiers on AppleTV+ on Friday, March 11. Check out the new trailer below:

