Spiderhead’s Sam Delich is jumping from Netflix to Disney+. Deadline revealed today that the Australian-born actor has signed on to appear as the leading villain in the streamer’s upcoming dramedy - Last Days of the Space Age. The eight episode series will blend history with fiction as it tells the unbelievable true story surrounding the major Western Australian city, Perth, in 1979.

That year, Perth held the honor of hosting the Miss Universe pageant, but everything was about to go terribly awry. While pageant spectators booked their hotel rooms and the city prepared for a massive influx of tourists, the union backing the area’s electrical power were gearing up to go on strike. Meanwhile, America’s space station, Skylab, came tumbling back into the atmosphere and unexpectedly crash-landed just outside the city’s suburbs. With all the chaos unfolding, Last Days of the Space Age will focus on three families living in the area and how each one is confronted with the unfurling of catastrophic events.

The project has been one of the most talked about pieces following Disney+’s roll out of their Australian and New Zealand 2022/23 lineup, which was announced in Sydney last month. Delich will be joining the cast alongside the previously revealed Jesse Spencer (Chicago Fire, House), Radha Mitchell (Man on Fire, Olympus Has Fallen), Deborah Mailman (Total Control), and Linh-Dan Pham (Or De Lui). Bharat Nalluri (Shantaram, Little America) will serve as director of the series which was created by David Chidlow (Moving On, Hidden). Chidlow also serves as a writer alongside Alice Addison (The Silence, Picnic at Hanging Rock), Dot West (The Heights), and Jeremy and Alan Nguyen (Hungry Ghosts). Princess Pictures will back the production.

While we don’t know specifics on the villain Delich has been tapped to play, with so many strange and high pressure occurrences happening in Perth at the same time, the story is sure to be rife with opportunities for bad guys. Currently, you can catch Delich in Netflix’s Joseph Kosinski helmed thriller, Spiderhead, where he’s featured alongside a starring cast that includes Miles Teller, Chris Hemsworth, Jurnee Smollett, and Tess Haubrich.

Prior to his time in the mind twisting film, the actor has held credits in projects including the FX drama, Mr Inbetween, Seven Network’s RFDS, and Australian soap opera, Home and Away, the latter of which has also featured well known talent including Hemsworth, Heath Ledger, Isla Fisher, Naomi Watts, and others over its three decades on air.

As of right now, no release date for Last Days of the Space Age has been set, but stay tuned to Collider for more information as it rolls in.