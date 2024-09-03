Chicago Fire's Captain Matthew Casey is stepping out of his bunker gear for a moment to tackle a new challenge in Australia, as Jesse Spencer is set to lead a new Hulu limited series, Last Days of the Space Age, set in the world Down Under. Spencer will play Tony Bissett, a family man facing financial troubles during a catastrophic period in Perth's history when emerging technology and other pivotal cultural events are shifting the times. Last Days of the Space Age marks Spencer's first major TV role since he transitioned from a series regular to a recurring character in Chicago Fire. Hulu has released a trailer for the series set to premiere all 8 episodes on October 2.

Created and written by David Chidlow, Last Days of Space Age will center on three diverse families dealing with unique problems during a chaotic time in Perth, Western Australia. "It's the end of an era, and everything is about to change," reads the synopsis. "History is at a turning point, with a global beauty pageant creating a media frenzy. But that’s nothing compared to the drama three seemingly ordinary families are enduring — in a town which will never be the same." At the time, Perth was welcoming tourists as the city was set to host the Miss Universe pageant. However, the city starts to fall apart, beginning with a blackout brought about by the striking union workers of the power industry. Matters get even worse when the American space station Skylab crash-lands just outside a close-knit coastal community.

The trailer quickly introduces us to these central families, including Spencer's Tony Bissett and wife Judy (Radha Mitchell) whose family is going through a rough patch as Tony faces mounting financial pressures. The series will examine the struggles of the time from diverse viewpoints as we see two other families struggle to navigate this difficult period. It's also the time when the feminist movement was gaining momentum, as we see a crowd protesting for women's rights waving placards that read "Women Are Not Objects."

'Last Days of the Space Age' Boasts a Stacked Cast

Last Days of the Space Age will feature an ensemble cast. In addition to Spencer, the show stars Deborah Mailman (The Secret Life of Us), Linh-Dan Pham (Mythomaniac), Iain Glen (Game of Thrones), George Mason (The Power of the Dog), Vico Thai, Ines English, and Jacek Koman. A handful of Aussie newcomers also feature as the kids in the families, they are Thomas Weatherall (Netflix's Heartbreak High), Mackenzie Mazur, Emily Grant, and Aidan Chiem.

Filming for Last Days of the Space Age took place in Australian cities including Perth, Sydney, and Wollongong, New South Wales. The series is produced by Christine Pham with Laura Waters and Emma Fitzsimons serving as executive producers. The episodes were directed by Bharat Nalluri, Chris Loveall, Stephanie Swedlove, and Anna Dokoza.

All 8 episodes of Last Days of the Space Age will premiere on Hulu on October 2. Check out the trailer above.

