The Friday franchise has just been revived more than 20 years after the last movie was released. New Line President and CCO Richard Brener confirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Ice Cube had reached a deal to write and star in Last Friday, which will directly follow Friday After Next (2002). Ice Cube mentioned last summer that he was pushing for another Friday movie to get made, but that he wasn’t making any ground convincing Warner Bros. that it was worthwhile. There is no word on if Chris Tucker, Mike Epps, or John Witherspoon are attached to star. It is also unknown at this time who will direct the film, and additional casting is ongoing. Last Friday also has no official release date at this time.

The first Friday movie hit theaters in 1995 and was an instant hit. The film earned scores of 77% from critics and 91% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and it grossed over $28 million at the box office. This might not seem like a head-turning total, but Friday was produced on a reported budget of $3.5 million, meaning the film was a major financial success. The next film was viewed as a major failure by critics upon release, who scored it at 22% on Rotten Tomatoes, but general audiences still found some fun in it, leading to it earning a 76% score. The budget for Next Friday was bumped to $11 million, and the film grossed $59 million, which meant that tripling the budget was worth it. Chris Tucker did not return for the sequel and was replaced by Mike Epps.

