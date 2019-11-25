First Trailer for ‘The Last Full Measure’ Reveals Sebastian Stan Investigating a War Hero

0

Roadside Attractions released the first trailer today for the upcoming war drama/thriller, The Last Full Measure. Written and directed by Todd Robinson (Phantom), the film boasts an impressive cast led by Sebastian Stan (Avengers: Endgame), as a political aide sent to collect stories on the allegedly heroic William Pitsenbarger (Jeremy Irvine), who is in talks to posthumously receive a decoration upgrade to a Medal of Honor.

Also starring in the film is Samuel L. Jackson, Ed Harris, William Hurt, Christopher Plummer, Diane Ladd, and Peter Fonda in his final film role.

Vietnam was once as common a movie subject as superheroes are today, but it’s been a while since we’ve seen a decent one. If Robinson’s finished product is as good as his script, which I had a chance to read a while back, this film is going to be a moving depiction of how heroism and sacrifice shapes the lives of so many. Pitsenbarger’s is an incredible true story that’s both pro-military and anti-war. Though it shot back in 2017, there are all sorts of reasons for release date delays. Hopefully this one is not due to the quality of the film.

You can check out the trailer below, as well as an official synopsis for the film. The Last Full Measure opens theatrically on January 17, 2020.