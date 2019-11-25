First Trailer for ‘The Last Full Measure’ Reveals Sebastian Stan Investigating a War Hero

Roadside Attractions released the first trailer today for the upcoming war drama/thriller, The Last Full Measure. Written and directed by Todd Robinson (Phantom), the film boasts an impressive cast led by Sebastian Stan (Avengers: Endgame), as a political aide sent to collect stories on the allegedly heroic William Pitsenbarger (Jeremy Irvine), who is in talks to posthumously receive a decoration upgrade to a Medal of Honor.
Also starring in the film is Samuel L. Jackson, Ed Harris, William Hurt, Christopher Plummer, Diane Ladd, and Peter Fonda in his final film role.
Vietnam was once as common a movie subject as superheroes are today, but it’s been a while since we’ve seen a decent one. If Robinson’s finished product is as good as his script, which I had a chance to read a while back, this film is going to be a moving depiction of how heroism and sacrifice shapes the lives of so many. Pitsenbarger’s is an incredible true story that’s both pro-military and anti-war. Though it shot back in 2017, there are all sorts of reasons for release date delays. Hopefully this one is not due to the quality of the film.
You can check out the trailer below, as well as an official synopsis for the film. The Last Full Measure opens theatrically on January 17, 2020.
THE LAST FULL MEASURE tells the true story of William Pitsenbarger (Jeremy Irvine), a Vietnam War hero of the highest order, an Air Force medic who personally saved over sixty men. Offered the chance to escape on the last helicopter out of the combat zone, Pitsenbarger stayed behind to save and defend the lives of his fellow soldiers before making the ultimate sacrifice in the bloodiest battle of the war. Thirty years later, respected Pentagon aide Scott Huffman (Sebastian Stan) on a career fast-track is tasked with investigating a Congressional Medal of Honor request for Pitsenbarger made by his commanding officer (William Hurt) and his parents (Christopher Plummer & Diane Ladd). Huffman seeks out the testimony of Army veterans who witnessed Pitsenbarger’s extraordinary valor, including Takoda (Samuel L. Jackson), Burr (Peter Fonda) and Mott (Ed Harris). But as Huffman learns more about Pitsenbarger’s courageous acts, he uncovers a high-level conspiracy behind the decades-long denial of the medal, prompting him to put his own career on the line to seek justice for the fallen airman.