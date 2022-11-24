Thanksgiving is arguably one of the biggest holidays on the calendar, eclipsed only by Christmas and Halloween. And while the latter two holidays have inspired scores of films over the years, there have been few Thanksgiving-focused movies. Maybe it's the fact that the holiday doesn't have the scare factor of Halloween or the festive trimmings of Christmas. Maybe it's the messy history that's attached to the holiday's origins. Whatever the case, the Thanksgiving season has mostly been reserved for the beginning of awards season fare. However, there's one movie that manages to capture the Thanksgiving spirit - and that's Last Holiday.

Directed by Wayne Wang and produced under Robert Zemeckis' ImageMovers banner, Last Holiday centers on Georgia Byrd (Queen Latifah), a woman who fits the definition "middle of the road." She has a solid job as a cookware saleswoman for a department store, and she mostly keeps to herself. But everything changes once she suffers a nasty bump on her head. A CT scan reveals that she has a rare neurological disorder that will be fatal if it isn't treated. Unable to afford the operation, Georgia quits her job and takes every cent she has, intending to spend her final days enjoying herself. She winds up in the Czech Republic, where she encounters the various guests of the Grandhotel Pupp - a hotel that she has been dreaming of going to but never was ready to splurge on.

What makes the film a spiritual Thanksgiving affair is how Georgia slowly connects with each of the guests over time. Among those guests is a prominent politician, Senator Dillings (Giancarlo Esposito); a high-ranking congressman (Michael Nouri) and his wife; and her former boss Michael Kragen (Timothy Hutton) as well as his assistant-turned-mistress Allison Burns (Alicia Witt). At first, they come off as extremely snobbish, due to the prestige and wealth that their careers have given them. But after encounters with Georgia, they start to loosen up and befriend her. Dillings is taken to task by Georgia over his broken promises to visit her neighborhood, while Allison has a heart-to-heart with her over her affair and realizes Kragen is never going to leave his wife for her.

Last Holiday Brings New Friends and Love of Food Together in Harmony

These bonds are reminiscent of the ones that bring people together on Thanksgiving. No matter the relation, it's one of the few times people can gather together to break bread and catch up. In recent years, the concept of "Friendsgiving" has caught on, with close friends opting to spend the day together when they can't be with family. This is the path that Last Holiday takes, with everyone joining Georgia for base jumping and a night at the casino. She even wins over the hotel staff - particularly no-nonsense manager Ms. Gunther (Susan Kellerman). As Georgia points out, she used to work in customer service, so she knows the rough road that the hotel staff often goes through when catering to the wealthy. Ms. Gunther even tearfully embraces Georgia after finding out about her diagnosis.

Georgia also ends up breaking out of her shell during her stay at Grandhotel Pupp. At the beginning of the film, she is rather shy & dresses conservatively. She can barely muster up the courage to talk to her coworker Sean (LL Cool J), who she has a crush on. And the one indulgence she allows herself is her "Possibilities" book: a scrapbook containing all the things she'd want to do if she had the time. Upon learning about her diagnosis, she sheds her conservative image and starts speaking her mind. She dresses down her manager Mr. Adamian (Matt Ross), who seems more interested in his cell phone than in his employees' well-being. She wears more vibrant and eye-catching clothing, including a fiery red dress that made it to the film's poster. And she indulges in the local cuisine, one of her favorite pasttimes.

This leads to the other Thanksgiving-esque element of the film: the food. There are luxurious shots of dishes being prepared, including roast pheasant and bouillabaisse. Georgia winds up befriending the head chef Didier (Gérard Depardieu), who is ecstatic to learn that she likes his food. It's enough for him to invite her to cook with him during the New Year's feast. And at the beginning of the film, Georgia ends up replicating a recipe from Emeril Lagasse's Emeril Live! The real-life Lagasse shows up toward the end when Georgia and Sean open their own restaurant.

The Movie Has Very Little in Common With Its 1950's Version, And That's Good

Yes, the film ends with a happy ending. It turns out that Georgia's CT scan was a mistake and that she is going to live a healthy life, with Sean flying out to the Grandhotel to tell her. The two confess their feelings, and they even get married - albeit in a skydiving session, reflecting Georgia's newfound spirit. It's a far cry from the original Alec Guinness film, where the protagonist learned he had a clean bill of health...and was promptly killed after being struck by a car.

In fact, the film underwent a number of changes over the years. Screenwriters Jeffrey Price and Peter S. Seaman originally wrote the film with John Candy in mind, and Carl Reiner attached to direct. Following Candy's death, the script landed with Queen Latifah's agent, who suggested a rewrite to fit her. It worked; Latifah's sense of comedic timing and switch from timidity to ferocity helps keep viewers engaged with the film. Wang, having previously directed the hit Maid in Manhattan, also brings the same heartwarming feeling from that film to Last Holiday. The late, great Robert Ebert put it best in his review: "It is good to attend to important cinema like Syriana and Munich, but on occasion, we must be open to movies that have more modest ambitions: They only want to amuse us, warm us, and make us feel good. Last Holiday plays like a hug."

Other critics didn't share Ebert's view, and their response was tepid at best. To make matters worse, Last Holiday failed to break even at the box office. Still, it's a solid watch as well as a reminder of the bonds that friendship and good food can create.

