Queen Latifah is spreading holiday cheer on Prime Video with her 2006 comedy Last Holiday, which has struck a chord with a new audience as we approach the festive season, when viewers just want something warm, wholesome and snuggly to watch on a cold winter's night. Despite its fairly modest 56% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie is doing really well as Queen Latifah's charm works for everyone, as it always done. Last Holiday follows Georgia Byrd, a shy, reserved department store clerk who has always played it safe in life. However, when a misdiagnosis leads her to believe she has only weeks to live, Georgia decides it’s time to take control of her destiny and live life to the fullest. It's a role that's a far cry from her bone-crunching portrayal of Robyn McCall in the CBS smash hit The Equalizer, but it's nice to see her dealing with nasty guys in a far nicer and calmer manner.

Georgia decides to embrace the mantra of YOLO, cashes in her savings and embarks on a lavish trip to Europe, where she treats herself to luxury hotels, decadent meals, and extravagant adventures, winning admirers in the shape of businessmen (including a "was that him??" role for Giancarlo Esposito). Believing she's got very little time left, she foregoes her previous apprehensions about taking risks and decides to go for it in every manner she can think of, which wins the admiration of all around her, discovering a new confidence in her. Will she find out that everything will be fine? We all know that she will, but the journey is the most important part of that.

Who Else Appears in 'Last Holiday'?

Alongside Queen Latifah and Espositio, the film also has a pretty good cast. LL Cool J stars as Sean Matthews, Georgia’s sweet and shy coworker who secretly harbors feelings for her. Timothy Hutton plays Matthew Kragen, a self-centered corporate executive, Gérard Depardieu is Chef Didier, a famous European chef who embraces Georgia's new way of life, and Alicia Witt takes on the role of Ms. Burns, Kragen’s calculating and ambitious executive.

Last Holiday is currently streaming on Prime Video. You can also check out Queen Latifah in The Equalizer, which is on CBS and available to stream on demand via Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Your changes have been saved Last Holiday Release Date January 13, 2006 Director Wayne Wang Cast Queen Latifah , LL Cool J , Timothy Hutton , Giancarlo Esposito , Alicia Witt , Gérard Depardieu Runtime 108 minutes Main Genre Adventure

