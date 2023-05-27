Horror has been receiving a lot of love on 4K over the last number of years. Not only have popular classics like Halloween and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre gotten new ghoulish editions, but hidden gems like The Slumber Party Massacre and Dead Silence have gotten their time to shine as well. Now the latest horror film to get the 4K treatment thanks to Arrow Video is the 2009 remake of The Last House on the Left. Directed by Dennis Iliadis, the film was a remake of Wes Craven’s 1972 horror story of the same name which is widely considered to be one of the most controversial films ever made.

This new 4K edition of The Last House on the Left remake is another stunning release by Arrow and will be a two-disc set. The 4K disc will have the original theatrical cut while the Blu-ray will have the unrated cut. The new special features for the release include an introduction by Iliadis, audio commentary by David Flint and Adrian Smith, a 31-minute interview “River of Blood” with star Sara Paxton, a 21-minute interview “The Notorious Krug” with star Garret Dillahunt, and new interviews with screenwriter Carl Ellsworth and producer Jonathan Craven. The release will also have special features from previous Blu-ray versions including a “making of” featurette, deleted scenes, image gallery, and Last House’s original theatrical trailer. As usual with Arrow release this edition will have new slipcover artwork this time done by Eric Adrian Lee. The interior sleeve will be reversible with Lee’s artwork and the film’s original poster artwork. Finally, this 4K will come with an illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Zoë Rose Smith.

Why is Last House on the Left So Controversial?

Craven’s original film was so controversial for two main reasons: the time period and the suspect matter. Last House on the Left, which was also Craven’s first big break, was the first major film to get the sub-genre title of “rape-revenge thriller”. Given it was the early 70s, predating films like Texas Chain Saw by a couple of years, moviegoers weren’t really exposed to that kind of disturbing content yet. Also, the graphic way Craven filmed it didn’t leave anything up to imagination which continues to spark conversations about how the sensitive subject was handled to this day. Especially since this gruesome sub-genre was primarily told from the male gaze/perspective up until recent horror masterpieces like Revenge and Violation. The remake didn’t hold anything back in terms of its depiction of the subject either, but it has been hailed as one of the better films of the 2000s remake crazed era. It definitely turned out better than a remake of another Craven film that came out that same year, A Nightmare on Elm Street. Despite the continued debate and controversy surrounding both films, no matter if you choose the original or the remake, Last House on the Left is worth the watch for horror fans to form their own opinions and join in on the conversation.

When is Last House on the Left Coming to 4K?

The Last House on the Left remake is coming to 4K Blu-ray on August 29, 2023, for $35. There will also be a normal Blu-ray option with all the same bloody bells and whistles for $28. You can pre-order both editions on Arrow’s website. The trailer for Last House on the Left can be viewed down below.