Outright Games, Atomic Cartoons, and development studio Stage Clear Studios have released an official trailer and release date for the upcoming kid-friendly zombie and monster game, The Last Kids On Earth and The Staff of Doom! Set in the same universe as the Netflix’s wildly popular adventure series, The Last Kids On Earth, the kid-friendly action game will be released June 4 and be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and Steam.

In The Last Kids On Earth and The Staff of Doom, players will play as legendary heroes Jack, Quint, June and Dirk. From there, they will immerse themselves in an all-new story set in the town of Wakefield. Players will fight hordes of zombies, monsters and search for the missing pieces of the powerful ‘Staff of Doom’ while attempting to defeat Malondre, the Queen of the Slime Monsters. At launch, players will have the ability to jump into 1-4 player offline couch co-op mode, shortly followed by a patch that will add an online multiplayer function.

The Last Kids On Earth was initially released on Netflix in September 2019 and is based on a book series of the same name by Max Brallier. The show follows Jack Sullivan and his band of middle schoolers who play video games in a treehouse and battle hordes of zombies in the aftermath of a monster apocalypse. The series premiered with a 66-minute special, which won an Emmy Award for Best Special Class Animation Project. An additional two seasons of the adventurous action show have been released since, including an interactive episode titled Happy Apocalypse to You, which was released on April 6, and is currently available for stream.

The series features the voice talents of Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson, Catherine O’Hara, Keith David, Bruce Campbell, Garland Whitt, Montse Hernandez and Charles Demers, in addition to Nick Wolfhard voicing the lead character Jack Sullivan. Wolfhard, Hernandez, Whitt and Demers will also voice their characters in the upcoming video game.

“We are thrilled that The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom is only a few short months away from release!" said Matthew Berkowitz, Chief Creative Officer for Atomic Cartoons and Thunderbird Entertainment, in a statement "It’s been incredible to see this completely original story, with brand new series villain Malondre, come to life in such an epic fashion! We can’t wait for fans around the world to play as Jack, June, Dirk and Quint. Outright Games and Stage Clear Studios have done a phenomenal job bringing our heroes, monsters, zombies and the town of Wakefield to life for an absolute romp of a time. They have truly delivered a wholly unique Last Kids experience!”

The Last Kids on Earth and The Staff of Doom is set to be released June 4 for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and Steam. Until then, fans can enjoy Season 1 through 3 of The Last Kids On Earth, currently available on Netflix! Be sure to check out the exciting new trailer below as we wait on the edge of our seats for the game's release:

