Exclusive: ‘The Last Kids on Earth’ Season 2 Characters Revealed in First-Look Images

The Last Kids on Earth are back for a second helping this Friday, April 17th with Season 2 premiering on Netflix. Atomic Cartoons’ epic, animated adaptation brings author / show creator Max Brallier‘s bestselling series to life, with showrunner Scott Peterson leading the charge. You can get caught up on the first season now to prepare yourselves for Season 2, which is about to bring a whole new level of post-apocalyptic insanity to your TV viewing schedule. And for returning fans of the series, we’ve got an exclusive treat for you: The first images of two brand-new characters coming to the show, voiced by newcomers / icons Catherine O’Hara and Bruce Campbell!

The Last Kids on Earth follows 13-year-old Jack Sullivan (Nick Wolfhard) and a band of suburban middle-schoolers who live in a decked-out tree house, play video games, gorge themselves on candy, and battle zombies in the aftermath of the monster apocalypse. It’s a hilarious adventure filled with wisecracking kids, crazy gadgets, a lifetime supply of zombies and giant-sized monsters. Season 2 also features the voices of Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson, and Keith David.

Check out our exclusive reveal of two new characters below, and stay tuned for more!

Chef – Bruce Campbell

Chef is the grouchy monster who cooks all the bizarre concoctions at Joe’s Pizza. He’s still learning how to cook with Earth food. His cuisine is less than tasty, but he challenges Dirk to competitive cook-offs!

Skaelka – Catherine O’Hara