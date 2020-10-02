Exclusive: ‘The Last Kids on Earth’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Big Adventure & Bigger Threats

Atomic Cartoons shows off their best stuff yet in our exclusive reveal of the Season 3 trailer for The Last Kids on Earth. The award-winning animated Netflix series, based on the New York Times’ best-selling book series of the same name by Max Brallier, returns for its Season 3 premiere on Netflix on Friday, October 16th. This season looks completely bonkers as the kids get to have way more fun with their new friends, but they also face their biggest challenges yet. And we have a great tease for you in the new trailer below!

As the official synopsis puts it, Season 3 “continues the journey of 13-year-old Jack Sullivan living in a mind-clobberingly cool tree fort with his best friends during a zombie apocalypse. In Season 3, they discover they may not be the last kids on earth after all … This is great news for everyone … except Jack, who hopes to keep things the way they are and prove that everything is perfect, and crazy fun. One problem: It’s hard convincing his friends that everything is great when they’re being hunted by a monstrous Nightmare King and an ancient evil who won’t rest until Earth has been devoured.” I can’t wait to see how this plays out!

Returning members of the star-studded cast include Catherine O’Hara, Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson, Bruce Campbell, and Nick Wolfhard as the main character, 13-year-old Jack Sullivan. Also of note for the franchise fans out there, the latest book of the series launched on September 15, 2020, the most recent of the seven titles available from Penguin Books Young Readers; these books have sold more than five million copies around the world to date.

Here’s what Brallier, writer, creator, and Executive Producer of The Last Kids on Earth had to say about this latest season of the Netflix series, “Book 3: The Nightmare King”:

“I can’t wait for fans to see the exciting stuff we’ve conjured up for Book 3. We had a blast adapting the The Last Kids on Earth and the Nightmare King book to be even more adventurous, action-packed, silly, and unexpected in animated form. When viewers meet this season’s epic villain — the King Wretch — oh man, watch out!

Check out our exclusive reveal of the new trailer here:

As the four pals continue to live it up with their monster allies, Jack worries a newly discovered radio transmitter may put an end to the fun. The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 arrives on Netflix October 16.

The Last Kids on Earth also hails from showrunner / executive producer Scott Peterson, and stars Garland Whitt (Quint Baker), Montse Hernandez (June Del Toro), and Charles Demers (Dirk Savage). 10 all-new 22-minute episodes inspired by the third book in the acclaimed series will be available to enjoy on Netflix this October 16th. But if you’re already putting your holiday shopping lists together, keep an eye out for The Last Kids on Earth toy line from Atomic Cartoons and JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and stay tuned for a new video game from Outright Games and Stage Clear Studios, currently in production.