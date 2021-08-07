With The Last Letter From Your Lover now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with director Augustine Frizzell about making the romantic drama. During the interview, Frizzell talked about why she wanted to take on this material, what it was like crafting two love stories that both had to work and eventually come together, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the film, how much fun they had on set, why she loved working with Netflix, how she is currently writing a script for Imagine Entertainment about female surfers, and more.

Written by Nick Payne and Esta Spalding, and based on Jojo Moyes' 2012 novel of the same name, the film follows a pair of interwoven stories set in the present and 1965. The present-day story follows a motivated journalist (Felicity Jones) and an archivist (Nabhaan Rizwan) at the newspaper as they try and figure out who wrote the secret love letters they found at their office. Meanwhile, the 1965 storyline follows Shailene Woodley, the wife of a wealthy industrialist (Joe Alwyn) as the couple entertains a financial journalist (Callum Turner) writing a story about him and what happens next…

Image via Netflix

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Augustine Frizzell:

If she could get the financing for any project what would she make and why?

How she is currently writing a script for Imagine Entertainment about female surfers.

What was it about The Last Letter From Your Lover that made her want to make it?

How the film had to tell two love stories that eventually came together.

What was it like in the editing room putting it all together?

What would people be surprised to learn about the making of the film?

What was it like working with Netflix?

How they shot the film right before COVID shut down the world.

Image via Netflix

