Peacock announced the entire cast for Last Light, its upcoming limited series starring Matthew Fox (Lost) and based on Alex Scarrow’s international best-selling novel of the same name. The series will follow a family that gets separated while the global oil distribution is interrupted and the world dives into chaos.

The new cast members of Last Light include Alyth Ross as Laura Yeats, a passionate and informed university student committed to confronting the mounting climate change crisis and finding a solution to help the planet. Unfortunately, Laura’s passion puts her in confrontation with her father, Andy Yeats (Fox), a scientist who works for the oil industry. Taylor Fay will play eight-year-old Sam, who is fighting a degenerative eye disease that is slowly taking away his sight. Completing the Yeats family is the previously announced Joanne Froggatt as Elena Yeats, a smart and caring mother who gives up her thriving professional career to put all of her energy into finding a cure for her son’s disease.

Last Light also stars Amber Rose Revah (The Punisher) as Mika Bakhash, whose job is to ensure energy-related compliance between big oil and the British government; Victor Alli (Belfast, Grantchester) as Owen Jones, a brilliant college student who has been working his way through school; Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones, Stranger Things) as Karl Bergmann, a British Government worker with contacts in the Parliament and the MI6; and Hakeem Jomah (Rashash, Kidnap) as Khalil Al-Qatani, the head of a big oil company who is committed to moving away from their economic reliance on oil and towards a huge investment in renewable energy resources.

Image via ABC

RELATED:‌ The Best Shows to Watch on Peacock Right Now

Patrick Massett and John Zinman (Friday Night Lights, The Blacklist) will write and executive produce the series. The five, hour-long episodes of Last Light will be directed by Dennie Gordon (Jack Ryan), who also executive produces with Fox, Massett, Zinman, William Choi of Entertainment 360, Sydney Gallonde, Rikke Ennis, Patrick Renault, and Peter Settman.

Last Light doesn’t have a release date yet. Check out the synopsis of the series below.

Petro-chemist Andy Nielsen knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the world’s oil supply, it would set off a chain reaction: transportation would grind to a halt, supplies would cease to be delivered, law enforcement would be overwhelmed. While on a business trip to the Middle East, Andy realizes that his worst fears are coming true and his family is separated at this crucial moment. His teenage daughter, Laura, is alone at home in London while his wife, Elena, and young son, Sam, are in Paris. Amid this chaos, each family member will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them. Based on Alex Scarrow’s best-selling novel of the same name.

KEEP READING: 'Hitmen: Reloaded' Trailer Sees Mel and Sue Back as Disastrous Contract Killers

Share Share Tweet Email

AMC Theatres Rolling Out Open Captions for Select Movie Screenings Kudos to AMC for the inclusivity.

Read Next