Peacock’s Last Light, a limited drama series based on the best-selling novel by Alex Scarrow, is set to premiere on September 8. There will be five episodes with each episode running 45 minutes. Last Light follows a petro-chemist named Andy Nielson who has discovered his worst fears are coming true during a visit to the Middle East as the world’s oil supplies have been cut off. The world goes into complete chaos and things unravel.

Nielson must find his way back to his family who is scattered across Europe at the moment things begin to spiral downward. The plot leaves the audience wondering who is behind the oil crisis, and why they’ve chosen to cause such mayhem on the planet. This thriller will keep everyone on the edge of their seats as they watch to see if Nielson ever finds his family safe and sound while he discovers who is behind everything.

Last Light will feature the acting talents of Matthew Fox (Lost), Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Alyth Ross (Traces, Emerald), Taylor Fay (Judge Rinder, The Making of Alex), Amber Rose Revah (The Punisher), Victor Alli (Belfast, Grantchester), Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones), Hakeem Jomah (Rashash, Kidnap).

Image via Peacock

RELATED: Peacock Sets Release Date for Mark Rylance-led Cyber Thriller, 'The Undeclared War'

Dennie Gordon serves as director of all episodes. Executive producers are Gordon, Fox, William Choi, Sydney Gallonde, Rikke Ennis, Patrick Renault, Diego Piasek, Patrick Massett, and John Zinman. Co-Executive producers are Rola Bauer and Steven Johnson, with Veronika Lencova as producer. The production company in charge of the series is MGM International Television Productions in association with Peacock, Viaplay Group, MBC, and STAN.

Fans can already catch a glimpse at the production through the beautiful cinematography seen in the released stills, with one depicting Andy Nielson in a vast desert in the Middle East, and the second shows Sam and Elena Nielson sharing a quiet moment together amidst the apocalyptic turmoil. This small look into the series so far has provided beautiful insight into what to expect from Scarrow's world brought to life.

Scarrow is best known for his science fiction series TimeRiders for young adults, but he’s had a very eclectic career as an artist. He spent his early career in the music business and was once in a rock band. After that, he moved on to become a graphic artist and worked on several computer games, including The Thing, Waterworld, and Spartan. Once finished with computer games, he made a go of writing screenplays, but after finding it difficult to break into screenplay writing, he turned one into his first novel titled A Thousand Suns. Since then, he’s written several young adult science fiction novels.

Last Light premieres on September 8.