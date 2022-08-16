Peacock has just released an intense new trailer for their upcoming series Last Light, which is set to premiere on the streaming platform on September 8, 2022. The new trailer gives us a glimpse into a future in which our oil supply is disrupted, leading to an unexpected and disastrous chain of events.

Last Light will follow Andy Yeats, played by Lost's Matthew Fox, a petro-chemist who spends his time examining our current oil reserves. While on a business trip to the Middle East, Andy finds that his worst fears are coming to fruition. And what's more, he now finds himself separated from his family at a crucial moment both personally and globally. As disasters both small and large occur worldwide, his family, now fractured, will have to face disaster on their own. Laura, his teenage daughter, is home alone in London. While his wife, Elena, and his son Sam are stuck in Paris. Each of the Yeats family will have to fight against all odds to find each other again. The new series is based on Alex Scarrow's novel of the same name.

The new trailer gives us a closer look at the events ahead for the Yeats family, showing with epic imagery all the disasters caused by the mysterious halt in oil supply. Planes crash, cars collide, and the world is submerged into darkness, all while Andy Yeats goes to work to save the world and his family.

Besides Fox, the series stars Joanne Froggatt, Alyth Ross, Taylor Fay, Amber Rose Revah, Victor Alli, Tom Wlaschiha and Hakeem Jomah.

In a statement made along with the release of the new trailer, the series director Dennie Gordon said of the new series, "[o]ur thriller is told against the backdrop of a family separated by world events." He continued, noting Matthew Fox's involvement in the series, "...I was privileged and thrilled to have Matthew Fox come out of retirement for this special series."

Gordon continued, noting his hopes regarding the reception of his new series, which tackles issues related to climate change head-on, "I hope [viewers] will connect with Andy Yeats and his family, and we hope that this series will start the conversations we all might have about our dependency on oil and how we survive climate change."

The new trailer will certainly inspire viewers to look up available electric and hybrid vehicles, as the new series doesn't shy away from worst-case scenarios. And as it seems like the effects of climate change are becoming much less hypothetical, Last Light might just be the wake-up call we need right now.

Last Light will premiere on Peacock starting September 8, 2022. You can watch the new trailer for the series below.