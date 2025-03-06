A movie can be good, it can be bad, but it must never be boring. Thankfully, "boring" is the last word you would use to describe Last Looks. This detective comedy follows Charlie Waldo (Charlie Hunnam), employed by Hollywood actor Alastair Pinch (Mel Gibson) to figure out who killed Pinch’s wife, with Alastair the prime suspect. Charismatic performances from Hunnam and Gibson keep you engaged with the characters and their journeys.

However, the mix of dramatic and comedic tones does at times make it feel like Hunnam and director Tim Kirkby were on different pages when creating the film, as Hunnam delivers emotionally dramatic moments while Kirkby frames them with comedic cinematography. This dichotomy continues in Gibson's charismatic yet all-over-the-place accent. In the end, though, this is still not the most memorable part of the film. That goes to Hunnam's facial hair, as it acts as a key narrative beat in a subplot that feels rather strange in the grand scheme of things.

What Is 'Last Looks' About?

When we first meet Waldo, he is the furthest thing one would expect from a private detective. Rather than the typical alcoholic, trauma-filled hardened man, what we get is a shaggy-bearded, meditating, spiritual recluse. In a way, the isolationist aspect of the character is similar to the tropes we would see in a show like Luther. However, when an old friend, Lorena (Morena Baccarin), asks for his help in proving the innocence of Alastair Pinch, Waldo is forced into the investigation when his life is threatened by gangsters, and his pride pushes him to get justice. As he delves deeper into Hollywood, his love for investigating returns in a unique way to what we are used to in this genre, including the shaving of his facial hair, which surprisingly acts as a pivotal character beat.

'Last Looks' Is a Comedic Thriller That Has Trouble With Its Tone