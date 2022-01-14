Today a new trailer and poster have been released for the upcoming film Last Looks, starring Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy) and Mel Gibson (Braveheart). The film follows Hunnam as a disgraced Ex-LAPD officer who comes out of retirement to find the truth after the wife of eccentric actor Alistair Pinch (Gibson) is found dead.

The trailer shows Hunnam’s character living peacefully in his retirement until an old friend comes to offer him the job to figure out the truth when the police don’t have any leads to the identity of the killer, but are ready to blame the famous husband. The trailer then shows Hunnam’s character in a series of brawls that he has to go up against gangsters, Hollywood executives, and pre-school teachers in his pursuit of the truth.

The new poster does not reveal much about the film but does tease the film’s tagline “This City Is A Bad Place To Be A Good Guy.” Possibly teasing the extent that Hunnam’s character will have to go to in order to find the truth and catch the killer.

Along with Hunnam and Gibson, Last Looks also stars Morena Baccarin (Deadpool 2), Lucy Fry (Godfather of Harlem), Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring), Cliff "Method Man" Smith (Power Book II: Ghost), Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption) and Rupert Friend (The Death of Stalin). Last Looks was written by Howard Michael Gould, based on his novel of the same name, and has been directed by Tim Kirkby (Action Point).

The new film is being released in a hybrid model. Last Looks will be available to watch on February 4th, 2022 in theaters, on VOD, and on digital. Watch the film’s trailer, see the new poster, and read the official synopsis below:

Charlie Waldo (Charlie Hunnam) is an ex-LAPD superstar who left the force and now lives a life of simplicity and solitude deep in the woods. Alistair Pinch (Mel Gibson) is an eccentric actor who spends his days drunk on the set of his TV show. When Pinch’s wife is found dead, he is the prime suspect and Waldo is convinced to come out of retirement to investigate what happened. The case finds Waldo contending with gangsters, Hollywood executives and pre-school teachers, all in pursuit of clearing Pinch’s name … or confirming his guilt.

