The Last Man on Earth, created by and starring Will Forte, was a brilliant post-apocalyptic comedy that aired on Fox for four seasons, with an incredible cast that included Kristen Schaal, Cleopatra Coleman, January Jones, Mel Rodriguez, Mary Steenburgen, and a laundry list of excellent guest stars. The series followed Phil Miller (Forte, playing a character named after two of the executive producers, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller), who believes he is the last man on Earth a deadly virus wipes out the rest of the world. As the show progresses, he meets new people in this decimated world, as they form an unexpected family just trying to make it in this new world. After four seasons, the show was canceled in 2018, ending the series on a shocking cliffhanger that found the group running into dozens of survivors living underground.

Since the unexpected series finale, vague talk has been happening here and there for years about whether the show could suitably wrap up in some fashion—yet nothing has come of this talk. In an interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff, Cleopatra Coleman, who played Erica Dundee—an Australian who makes her way to the United States and joins the group—discussed the possibility of returning to The Last Man on Earth in some fashion. When asked if the show could potentially get a new season or film to tie up loose ends, Coleman stated:

“I get messaged every day about that. People getting to the end and being like, ‘What? WHAT?!’ It’s something that’s been discussed, but never in an official capacity. We all still have a group text, we’re all still in touch, we all still do the happy birthday and dinners every now and then. We love each other dearly. It’s a great group of people, and we just had such a good time. It was like a dream for four years.”

RELATED: Best Post-Apocalyptic TV Shows to Watch Before 'The Last of Us'But Coleman’s thoughts on the surprise conclusion of the series seem optimistic about how it ended, mentioning the ending to Seinfeld, saying “No one wanted it to end, but he wanted to end it on a good note. I mean, our wasn’t exactly quite planned that way, but I think, in a way, makes it iconic.” When asked what parts of Erica Dundee’s personality or story that she’d like to see explored in a possible continuation of The Last Man on Earth, Coleman said:

“I would love to get into her backstory and what she was up to in Australia, because she’s really full of surprises. Like there was that one episode where she’s telling Jason Sudeikis’ character that she held up a bank, and it’s just kind of like, ‘What? Where did that come from?’ I would love to know more. Love to know more about that.”

It seems like we'll have to wait and see if anything comes from the talk of a potential The Last Man on Earth continuation in some form, but at the very least, it sounds like Coleman is content with where the story ended, but might not mind returning to this series she says was "like a dream for four years."

The Last Man on Earth is streaming on Hulu. You can watch our interview with Coleman in the player above.