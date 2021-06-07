Netflix has released the first official trailer for The Last Mercenary, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme in his first on-screen leading role since 2019's We Die Young. The trailer debuted as a part of the streaming service's Geeked Week, a five-day virtual fan event that kicked off today and is devoted to covering exclusive news, trailers, first looks, and more from Netflix's most popular genre series and most-anticipated movies.

The long-time actor, fight choreographer, and martial artist has an already stacked filmography and will now be adding to that resume with his first project for Netflix, as well as his first action-comedy role — and the trailer for The Last Mercenary looks like it'll give Van Damme plenty of opportunity to show off his chops in more than one area.

Written and directed by David Charhon, The Last Mercenary stars Van Damme as Richard Brumere, as well as Alban Ivanov, Samir Decazza, Archibald Al Mahmoud, Assa Sylla, Djimo, Patrick Timsit, Éric Judor, Nassim Lyes, Miou-Miou, and Valérie Kaprisky.

"The Last Mercenary is an incredibly exciting project and allows me to take on a new genre,” said Van Damme in a statement provided during production. "I've always been a fan of Jean-Paul Belmondo and I hope to take up the torch of action comedy in my own way. David Charhon's script brings all these elements together in a very successful way — a beautiful story with emotion, a lot of action and a lot of humor. I'm also very happy to work alongside a new generation of talent such as Alban Ivanov, Assa Sylla, and Samir Decazza."

The Last Mercenary premieres July 30 exclusively on Netflix. Watch the full trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Last Mercenary:

Richard Brumère, aka "La Brume" ("The Mist"), a former French secret service special agent turned mercenary, is back in the saddle as the immunity he was granted 25 years earlier for his son Archibald is lifted. A mob operation threatens Archibald’s life. To save him, Richard will have to reach out to his old contacts, join forces with a bunch of reckless youngsters from the projects and an offbeat bureaucrat - but mostly find the courage to let Archibald know he’s his father.

