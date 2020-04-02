‘Last Moment of Clarity’ Trailer: Samara Weaving Gets Mixed Up in a Hitchcockian Mystery

Samara Weaving is one of those up-and-coming performers you just know is going to breakout big time one day. The actress has been stealing scenes in genre films for the last few years, from The Babysitter to Mayhem, and last year’s breakout Ready or Not. She’s poised for her highest profile gig yet as Bill’s daughter in the upcoming Bill and Ted Face the Music, but first, she’s getting tangled up in a Hitchockian thriller in Lionsgate’s Last Moment of Clarity.

Zach Avery stars as Sam, a man who thinks he found his long lost girlfriend Georgia (Weaving) when he sees a Hollywood actress he’s convinced is her. There’s just one catch — Georgia was murdered by mobsters years earlier. Determined to get to the truth, Sam teams up with an enigmatic familiar face named Kat (Mr. Robot‘s Carly Chaikin) to investigate.

Last Moment of Clarity also stars Brian Cox and Udo Kier, and arrives on DVD, Digital, and On Demand May 19. Watch our exclusive trailer debut below.

Here’s the official synopsis: