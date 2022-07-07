HBO Max released today the first trailer for The Last Movie Stars. The docuseries is set to chronicle the life, career, and longtime romance of mega-movie stars Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. The Hollywood couple managed to live a down-to-Earth life even though they became immensely famous. The six-part project is set to premiere later this month.

The trailer for The Last Movie Stars reveals that the project is a small miracle: Shortly before his death, Newman was working on a tell-all memoir, which was conducted through a whopping series of over a hundred interviews. The thing is, Newman had a change of mind and set fire to all the tapes. One of his children, however, had access to the transcripts and reached out to series director Ethan Hawke in order to tell what was going to be an untold story.

In addition, the trailer reveals that Hawke decided to dramatize some of those interviews by inviting some Hollywood friends to enact and reimagine what was said by Newman on the lost tapes. The two most notable guests will be George Clooney and Laura Linney reading for Newman and Woodward, respectively. But the docuseries director also invited Melanie Griffith, Sam Rockwell, Billy Crudup, Sally Field, Zoe Kazan, Karen Allen, Steve Zahn, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Oscar Isaac, and others.

Image via HBO

Aside from inviting a good number of friends, Hawke also had contributions from none other than legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese (The Wolf of Wall Street), who acts as executive producer. Hawke recently made headlines for his chilling performance as “the Grabber” in The Black Phone. The actor has tried his hand at directing on a few occasions, most recently with 2018’s biopic Blaze. This is not his first time directing a documentary, though: In 2014, Hawke helmed Seymour: An Introduction, a film that told the story of one of the most prominent pianists and composers of modern times, Seymour Bernstein.

HBO Max premieres The Last Movie Stars on July 21.

You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: