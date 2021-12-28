2021 was a great year for horror fans and one of the many highlights was Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho. The film that starred Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy was a horror thriller ghost filled murder mystery all about the dangers of glorifying nostalgia and Universal Pictures has finally announced its home release date. Last Night in Soho will be released digitally on January 4, 2022 before coming to 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 14.

The release comes jam packed with bonus features that include deleted scenes, a “Downtown” music video, various test footage, animatics, and a handful of featurettes that include “Meet Eloise” and “Dreaming of Sandie”. The film will also include 2 feature commentaries with Wright, editor Paul Machliss, and composer Steve Price as well as Wright and co-writer Kristy Wilson-Cairns. The cover for the film was also shown off and features one of the main posters from Last Night in Soho’s initial marketing campaign and captures the eerie dreamlike neon laced aesthetic of the story nicely.

When the film was released in late October it received very favorable reviews with a 75% critics rating and 89% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it only managed to bring in just over $23 million at the worldwide box office. Due to this, only a few weeks after it was released in theaters it was brought to PVOD.

RELATED: 'Last Night in Soho': New Featurette Explores the Costumes of Edgar Wright's FilmBecause of Wright’s emotionally vivid use of colors and breathtaking recreation of 1960s London, this is the perfect film to add to your 4K collection. Hopefully this home release will finally allow the film to get the respect it deserves in the horror community and allow more people to take in this hypnotic nightmarish nostalgia trip. Wright in the trailer promoting this upcoming home release said, “ what we are saying in the movie is how quickly romantic recollections of the past curdle into something darker and more disturbing”.

Here's the full list of bonus content for the film:

MAKING OF FEATURETTES MEET ELOISE – An in-depth look at the character of Eloise and the challenges that star Thomasin McKenzie faced while bringing her to life. DREAMING OF SANDIE – A closer look at the characters of Sandie and Jack and why Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith were the perfect actors to embody the essence of the time period. SMOKE AND MIRRORS – The cast and crew break down how lighting, makeup, special effects, and creative camerawork came together to create a collision between the present day and 1960's time periods. ON THE STREETS OF SOHO – The cast and crew discuss the importance of shooting on location in Soho and the complexity of transforming the city streets back in time. TIME TRAVELLING – A look into how the music, costume design, and production design of the film work together to immerse the audience into the world of 1960's Soho.

DELETED SCENES

ANIMATICS

FIRST DREAM

SHADOW MEN

MURDER

FINAL CONFRONTATION

EXTRAS HAIR & MAKEUP TESTS LIGHTING & VFX TESTS WIDE ANGLE WITNESS CAM ACTON TOWN HALL STEADICAM REHEARSAL

“DOWNTOWN” MUSIC VIDEO

TRAILERS

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR/CO-WRITER EDGAR WRIGHT, EDITOR PAUL MACHLISS AND COMPOSER STEVE PRICE

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR/CO-WRITER EDGAR WRIGHT AND CO-WRITER KRISTY WILSON-CAIRNS

You can watch the new Blu-ray trailer and view the cover art for Last Night in Soho down below. For all the news on the latest horror physical media releases, stick with Collider.

