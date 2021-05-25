By capturing director Edgar Wright’s work on set, a new batch of Last Night in Soho images offers a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming psychological horror movie. The images were made available by Focus Features together with a new trailer that gives us the first clear look at Wright’s enigmatic time-travel thriller.

The new images show Wright watching closely to some recorded footage, looking at lamps with a member of the crew, and giving instructions to Anya Taylor-Joy in a set that takes us right back to the 1960s. A couple of new shots from the movie itself were also revealed together with the behind-the-scenes look, featuring Matt Smith alone in a bar and laughing on the streets with Taylor-Joy.

Last Night in Soho follows Thomasin McKenzie's protagonist Eloise, a young woman who finds her way back into the past, where she shares the life of long-time singer idol Sandy (Taylor-Joy). What starts as a dream filled with glamour soon becomes a nightmare, as Eloise has to face the sinister consequences of her time-traveling. Even with a new trailer, Last Night in Soho is still shroud in mystery, especially since this is the first psychological horror film on Wright’s prolific career.

Last Night in Soho cast also includes Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, Jessie Mei Li, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, and Margaret Nolan. Wright directs from a script he co-wrote with Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Penny Dreadful, 1917). After changing its release date several times, Last Night in Soho will finally come to theaters on October 22.

Check the official synopsis for Last Night in Soho:

“Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences…”

Image via Focus Features

Image via Focus Features

Image via Focus Features

Image via Focus Features

Image via Focus Features

