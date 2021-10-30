It seems audiences are more interested in trick-or-treating and other Halloween festivities than in watching new horror movies at the cinema. Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho took sixth place with $4.3 million, while Scott Cooper’s Antlers debuted with $4.1 million in seventh place.

It was Denis Villeneuve’s Dune that took the top spot at the weekend box office for the second time in a row, but witnessed a 62% drop that can be attributed to both the expected Halloween lull and the fact that the film is playing on HBO Max. Dune is estimated to make $15.5 million this weekend, after a healthy $40 million in its first three days. This takes its domestic total to $69.3 million, with some predicting a $70 million haul by the end of the weekend.

The 71% Friday-to-Friday drop is large, but it shouldn’t really matter; after weeks of speculation, Warner Bros. finally greenlit Dune: Part Two recently, seemingly pleased with the film’s box office and streaming performance. Dune has a reported budget of $165 million and is based on a book that has often been described as “unadaptable," which means it wasn’t a sure bet. WB waited to see how it performed before pulling the trigger on the sequel. Villeneuve had always intended to make two films of Frank Herbert's novel, and has been suggesting that he has plans for a third, too.

For context, Dune is outperforming fellow Legendary title Godzilla vs. Kong by almost 17% through the first 10 days of release. That monster mashup movie ended its domestic run with over $100 million, and made close to half-a-billion dollars worldwide once the dust had settled. This, despite the day-and-date HBO Max release that WB has controversially given all its 2021 titles.

Somewhat fittingly, Universal’s Halloween Kills held strong in its namesake weekend after a 71% drop in its sophomore outing. Directed by David Gordon Green, the horror sequel is expected to make $7.89 million this weekend, which takes its domestic total to around $85 million. Like Dune, which registered the highest weekend figures for a WB film also available on streaming, Halloween Kills debuted with $50 million in its opening weekend, the highest for a film released simultaneously on the Peacock streaming service, where it also broke records. Green’s 2018 Halloween was a major hit, grossing $250 million worldwide.

The film is neck-and-neck with No Time to Die, star Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the iconic British spy James Bond. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die's domestic total stands at around $130 million after a $7.89 million haul this weekend. The film has made over $500 million worldwide, although a lukewarm China opening suggests that it might face a difficult challenge as it tries to match up to previous Craig Bonds.

Despite playing in just over 1,600 theaters, My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission made an estimated $7.1 million for a fourth-place finish. The third film in the My Hero Academia series didn’t hold Thursday previews, but is playing in 4DX, Dbox and some Premium Large Format theaters. The film is performing strongly, a continuation of a recent trend of anime films overperforming at the box office, like the juggernaut that was Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

The top five was rounded out by Venom: Let There Be Carnage, directed by Andy Serkis and starring Tom Hardy. The antihero sequel, a part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, made an estimated $5.6 million in its fifth weekend, after debuting with a record-setting $90 million in its first three days. The film is inching closer to the $200 million mark domestically, which only one film — Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — has crossed so far this year.

Next weekend sees the release of Marvel’s Eternals, which arrives with major expectations — it’s directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao — but some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most divisive reviews.

