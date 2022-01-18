It might evoke '60s London with care and affection, but Last Night in Soho is anything but a historical paean. Edgar Wright's time-bending horror flick, which premieres across physical and digital media today, centers on peeling back the deceiving veneer of time to reveal a darker past. And, in a new clip released exclusively by Collider, dewy-eyed protagonist Ellie (Thomasin McKenzie) does just that — literally tearing back the flaking wallpaper of her Soho digs to find something altogether horrifying underneath.

The deleted scene will come as part of the bonus features packaged with the home release, which also includes a music video for "Downtown," as performed by Anya Taylor-Joy's Sandie, various test footage, animatics, and a handful of additional featurettes centering on different aspects of the film's production. The package also includes two feature commentaries, as can often be expected with home releases: one pairs Wright with editor Paul Machliss and composer Steve Price, whereas the other combines the director with his co-writer Kristy Wilson-Cairns.

In an interview with IndieWire, Wilson-Cairns described the film as a "warning about time travel," along with allowing nostalgia to distort our visions of the past. "The whole idea is you give people in the first act what you think they want," she said, "Or what they think they want, which is a lovely dream, fairy tale, this wonderful story. Then you let reality creep in, then you let horror creep in on top of that, and you push, and push, and push until you're stuck there for the ride, just like Ellie."

Wright's film, which premiered at Venice Film Festival on September 4, was handsomely received by critics, closing its account with a 75% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. Commercial punters were a little more favorable, granting it a 90% audience score on the site.

Last Night in Soho comes to 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital on January 18. It stars McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, alongside Matt Smith, Margaret Nolan, Terence Stamp, Michael Ajao, Oliver Phelps, and Diana Rigg in her final major film role. Check out the exclusive clip below and you can also watch our exclusive interview with Wright on the making of the film.

Here's the official synopsis for Last Night in Soho:

"Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences..."

'Last Night in Soho': New Featurette Explores the Costumes of Edgar Wright's Film From Sandie’s peach dress to Eloise’s newspaper dress, the ten minute video shows us the fashion of the past and present colliding.

