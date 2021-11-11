Want something spooky to watch over the holidays? Edgar Wright’s new horror film is heading to home video just in time!

October was one of the busiest months for theater goers since the start of the pandemic back in March of 2020 with highly anticipated blockbuster releases of films like No Time to Die and Dune. However, one of the films that went under the radar last month was Edgar Wright’s new horror film Last Night in Soho. After just a few weeks in theaters, it will release on all home media digital platforms next week on November 19.

The film made its theatrical debut on October 29 after a year-long delay due to COVID, barely leaving a scratch on the box office despite good critical reviews and audience reception. It currently holds a 75% critic and 75% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Last Night in Soho only made about $4.2 million in its opening weekend and around $12 million worldwide up to this point on a reported $43 million budget - disappointing to see since Wright is such an acclaimed director with a resume that includes beloved cult hits like Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and Baby Driver.

Wright’s take on a ghost story, offering commentary on the dangers of glorifying nostalgia, twists its audience more than Hollywood's typical haunted house affairs with an interesting take on time travel and the dreams that haunt us the most. Everything is not as it appears in this neon-lit glimpse into the past.

In Colliders' review of the film, we gave it an A rating and said:

Last Night in Soho is a movie that walks you through the beauty of the past, its tragedies, and its horrors, and then asks the audience if they can accept that it’s all woven together, and for some, the answer will be “no”. And that’s a shame because what Wright is doing here is far more than a typical ghost story or simply condemning nostalgia. The film comes dangerously close to falling into an abyss of ambivalence, but Wright manages to pull it back thanks to the emotional core his lead characters bring to the movie.

The theatrical window seems to be getting smaller and smaller by the day, but there's one bright side to this particular throwback horror story getting a digital release date so soon: more people will be able to celebrate Wright’s take on the horror genre. It combines classic gothic macabre, music, dark themes, and the artful attention to detail that most fans love from this particular director.

The film was co-written by Wright with Kristy Wilson-Cairns and has a star-studded cast that includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Rita Tushingham, and Diana Rigg in the actress’ final role before her death in 2020.

Last Night in Soho is in theaters now and will release on digital on November 16. You can read the full plot synopsis down below and set a reminder on the upcoming home media release on the film's website.

In acclaimed director Edgar Wright's psychological thriller, Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.

