Wright also talks about how he originally wanted Anya Taylor-Joy as Eloise and why he switched her to Sandy.

One of the many films to play at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was Last Night in Soho. Co-written and directed by Edgar Wright, the psychological thriller is about a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie), interested in fashion design, that can mysteriously enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer (Anya Taylor-Joy). While I could say more, this is one of those films that you should watch with as little knowledge as possible about where the film is going. Wright and co-writer Krysty Wilson Cairns have crafted a fantastic original thriller that will keep you off-balance and guessing the entire time. Last Night in Soho also stars Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, Jessie Mei Li, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, and Margaret Nolan.

During the spoiler free interview, Edgar Wright and Krysty Wilson Cairns talk about how they joined up to write the film, where the idea came from, how making this film cured Wright of his time travel fantasy, the way they each complimented each other in the writing process, how Wright originally wanted Anya Taylor-Joy as Eloise and why he switched her to Sandy, why the additional photography helped the movie, what they’re excited for people to see in the film, and more.

Image via Focus Features

RELATED: New ‘Last Night in Soho' Trailer Explores a Dual World of Fashion and Murder

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Edgar Wright and Krysty Wilson Cairns

If they could get the financing to make anything they want what would they make and why?

Cairns talks about what people would be surprised to learn about working at a bar in London?

How she used to work at the bar that is featured in the film.

Where did the idea come from?

How did they each compliment each other in the writing process?

How they got connected to work together.

How originally Wright thought the 60s stuff would be without dialogue until Cairns suggested changing it.

Did they write with actors in mind for a role?

How he originally wanted Anya Taylor-Joy as Eloise and why he switched it to Sandy.

How the film keeps the audience off balance the entire time. How does that work in the script?

How did the film change in the editing room and did he end up with a lot of deleted scenes?

What they did when they got to do additional photography.

How test screenings can impact the film.

What are they really excited for fans to see in the film?

Image via Focus Features

