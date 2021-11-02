Perennial master of vibes Edgar Wright has revealed how he shot that dazzling mirror sequence in his latest feast for the senses, the giallo-infused Last Night in Soho. Speaking to Vulture, he got into the revealing nitty-gritty of the scene - and it was all physical, baby.

In Wright's words:

"It required a lot of rehearsal. [...] A team effort. It’s not just production design. The camera operator has to be in the right place at the right time. The switching places isn’t motion control. That’s Thomasin [McKenzie] and Anya [Taylor-Joy] running around the other side of the camera. What’s being shot is really there. The sequences with the mirror stuff is not green screen. There are tricks like double sets, mirrors that would slide back within the camera. There’s more happening in-camera than you’d think.”

It's no surprise that Wright, best known for his loving homages to classic genre films, would go for the real thing, as opposed to something digital and hokey. The scene itself, a brilliant long-take in which McKenzie's protagonist descends into the Café du Paris of London's fantastical past, bodyswapping with Anya Taylor-Joy's frock-adorned Sandie, is a marvel. But knowing that it was all shot for realsies, in lieu of using digital trickery, makes it all the more impressive.

Unfortunately, the film's aesthetic brilliance hasn't met it with great commercial interest, scoring just $4.3 Million on its opening Friday. It took sixth place ahead of horror competition Antlers. Iconic giallo master Dario Argento was a fan, though, with daughter Asia describing his reaction to the film as "absolutely mind blown," much to the British director's delight. And as far as vindication goes...

Last Night in Soho also stars Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp and Michael Ajao. It's available to watch in theatres right now.

