[Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for Last Night in Soho]

For its first two acts, Last Night in Soho seems fairly straightforward in its construction and themes. You have Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), a country girl who’s nostalgic for the 1960s London and then gets the chance to “travel” back there when she moves to London to attend fashion school and into a room in a house owned by Ms. Collins (Diana Rigg). In the 1960s, Eloise lives as Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), an aspiring nightclub singer who falls in with duplicitous manager Jack (Matt Smith). While at first Eloise is enchanted by Sandie’s story, it then turns and Sandie is forced into prostitution by Jack. It seems like the culmination of this story is when Sandie is then stabbed to death by Jack, and Eloise “witnesses” the murder. She then resolves to catch Jack in the present day.

However, she’s mistaken that the creepy guy at the bar (Terence Stamp) is Jack, who was actually a cop that was looking into vice in the 1960s. She’s also mistaken that Sandie is dead. When she returns to the house to tell Ms. Collins that she’s moving on, Ms. Collins reveals that she was Sandie and that she did die in a sense that day. From there, she started killing johns and hiding their bodies in the wall, so the ghosts that have been haunting Eloise across London are the lost souls of these dead men. With the house set ablaze by a loose cigarette, Ms. Collins tries to kill Eloise so that she can’t tell anyone the truth, but Eloise is able to fend off Ms. Collins and reach her room where the landline can call the police. The souls of the dead men even ask Eloise to help them.

Here, co-writers Edgar Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns are playing with convention. We’ve seen these kinds of ghost stories where the killer is confronted with the ghosts of the people they’ve killed and those ghosts, with the help of a medium, take revenge on the person who took their lives. However, Last Night in Soho is asking us to reconsider this dynamic as there is no hero here. These were bad men who used Sandie for sex, killed her dreams, stole her future, and kept her in a prison, and even Eloise admits to Sandie/Ms. Collins that “they deserved it.” But as the adage goes, “Hurt people hurt people,” and Sandie isn’t some avenging girlboss icon that gets to be the heroic murderer. She stays in the house as it burns down and Eloise and her friend John (Michael Ajao) escape.

This conclusion may be unsatisfying for some because it almost seems ambivalent bordering on nihilistic. Did Sandie deserve to be damned because she was forced into sex work and then got revenge by killing her johns? Are the johns just innocent victims who need help? But this ambivalence is the point. If the first act of Last Night in Soho is about the allure of nostalgia and the second act is about its dangers, then the final act is the necessary release from a past that’s too complicated to categorize as one thing or the other. While moviegoers like clear-cut heroes and villains (hence the rise of superhero cinema), Wright and Wilson-Cairns deny that easy categorization and moralizing. Instead, they force the audience to sit with the truth that the past, and more importantly people, defy simple labels where we can either embrace them or reject them. We’ve come to accept a flattening effect from social media where there’s either “something that will reaffirm your faith in humanity” or “person or thing you’re supposed to be mad at”, and the whole MAGA political movement is predicated on longing for a "great America" that never existed. Last Night in Soho is demanding that the audience wrestle with a past that defies the simple answers that Eloise thought she had for the first two acts of the movie.

In the final scene, Eloise has learned to accept these complications. When she looks in the mirror and sees the ghost of her mom followed by the ghost of Sandie, it shows that Eloise has reconciled her thoughts about the past. While her fashion work shows that she’s clearly still influenced by the 1960s, she’s no longer held in its thrall. Instead, the romance of the past represented by her mother and the dark complications represented by Sandie are now all a part of Eloise. For a director whose work is frequently in conversations and about the past, Last Night in Soho feels like a personal statement about loving what the past has to offer while also understanding that it’s far more complicated than our artifacts would suggest. We can be enchanted by the past and still be haunted by it.

